DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 8 "Isle Of Joy" Recap - Matt Faces Foggy's Killer In Shocking Twist - SPOILERS

With Muse dealt with, tonight’s episode picks up in prison, where we catch up with Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) who - despite his murderous rampage in the season‑premiere - still insists he isn’t supposed to be locked up.

He then gets an unwelcome surprise when he’s transferred to gen pop and left to fend for himself against a horde of angry prisoners… cue the credits!

Wilson (Vincent D'Onofrio) commends Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) for her leadership in taking care of the Luca problem. The couple seems stronger than ever, which can't mean anything good for the people of New York.

Back at Matt's apartment, Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) reflect on Muse's attack. She starts comparing Muse and Daredevil, which doesn't sit well with Matt, especially when she calls them "underdeveloped boys hiding behind masks." He argues that Daredevil saved her, but she insists she saved herself. Before the debate can continue, there's a knock at the door.

It's Fisk's right-hand Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan), delivering Dr. Glenn an invitation from the Mayor to the Inagurual Black and White Ball benefitting the Red Hook Port Revitalization Project. Matt loses it, warning Heather that Fisk is evil, but she seems unconvinced and has bought into the Mayor's claim that vigilantes endanger society. She invites Matt to accompany her tonight, but he leaves without giving a definitive answer.

At the same time, Fisk takes Vanessa to his lair, where she discovers he has been keeping her former lover Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci) prisoner. Fisk tells her he's a better man now, but he just couldn't let this go, then shows her the key, offering her a chance to free Adam. While Adam pleads for his life, Vanessa appears to consider it... before shooting him point-blank. The lovebirds reaffirm their devotion and are finally back on the same page.

Matt reaches his office, where Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James) informs him that Dex Poindexter has requested a meeting, unexpected, to say the least. Matt asks who moved Poindexter to gen pop and, unsurprisingly, learns it was Mayor Fisk.

Meanwhile, Mayor Fisk is celebrating the success of implementing his anti-vigilante task force - excessive force and all - and praises Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) for bringing BB Urich (Genneya Walton) in line. He then shocks Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara) by promoting Blake to Deputy Mayor for Communications.

Matt and Kirsten meet a prospective client, accused of defrauding teachers. Matt senses he's lying, loses his cool, calls him out, and storms off. Kirsten tries to talk him down, but Matt's becomes increasingly disillusioned after everything that's happened this season.

"We're not serving justice here... we're babysitting chaos."

He heads to Josie's - the first time since Foggy's death - and catches up with Josie (Susan Varon), before Cherry (Clark Johnson) finds him. Matt is convinced they must have missed something, but Cherry is uncertain. Josie returns with a bottle of O'Melveny's - the drink Foggy had in the premiere. Matt protests that Foggy wasn't drinking tha, but Josie knows her patrons better than anyone. Matt suddenly realizes Foggy was celebrating an impending win in the Dumb Benny case, right before Bullseye silenced him. Matt bolts to confront Bullseye in prison.

Murdock and Poindexter finally face each other for the first time since the premiere. Matt demands to know who hired Dex to kill Foggy, but he deflects. Matt, done with the bullshit, suspects Wilson Fisk. Dex remains non-committal and says he'll talk only if Matt gets him out of prison. In a rage, Matt slames Dex's face into the table three times. Dex thanks him before guards drag him away, and Murdock fires off a solid "[frick] you."

We cut to the Black and White Ball. Sheila tries to counsel Daniel, but his ego is off the charts and can no longer be reasoned with. He then checks in with BB, who reminds him that they're still not in a good place. Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) and Artemis Sledge (Katherine Lanasa) are also present at the Ball, though Sledge seems spooked. Heather tries to call Matt again, but no luck, then Wilson and Vanessa (apparently missing the dress code memo) make their entrance.

Back in prison, Poindexter is treated for his injuries and is about to be led away when he cracks a smile. As it turns out, Matt's head-slamming was deliberate: it loosed one of Dex's teeth, which he now spits out and flicks as a projectile to down a guard. He uses scissors to incapacitate both guard and doctor and escapes. Bullseye is loose!

Matt arrives at the ball and heads straight for Fisk but bumps into Heather first. He admits he visited Poindexter - she's not thrilled - and tries to apologize for his erratic behavior, but is distracted by Fisk's closed door conversation with Duquesne. Fisk tries to extort a port-project donation by threatening to expose Jack's Swordsman activities, but Jack shows no interest and manages to leave unscathed.

A reporter snaps a photo of Fisk leaving the meeting but is caught by Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley), who takes extreme measures to rough him up. Commissioner Gallo (Michael Gaston) tries to intervene, but is powerless as these bad cops now answer only to Fisk.

While Blake brags, Urich manages to catch the Commissioner before he leaves the party. She asks him if Fisk consulted him before forming the task force. He's reluctant to answer, since her latest story was very pro-Fisk, but eventually admits the task force is entirely Fisk's idea and tells her that Fisk was the prime suspect in her uncle's murder. She already knows and reveals that not everything she writes appears under her own byline. He promises to send over files on every crooked cop on the task force, and she gives him her card before returning to the charade.

Matt realizes the Fisks are Heather's clients and vows to confront Fisk publicly. As he moves, Vanessa reaches Wilson first, and they begin their first dance. Matt tells Heather that Wilson is a monster and, tired of running, pulls her onto the floor for a dance.

Cashman gets a phone call: Poindexter has escaped and we see that he's already infiltrated the ball. Buck alerts Wilson and Vanessa; and she's clearly more rattled than her husband. Vanessa starts to confess something, but Matt pieces it together first: Vanessa ordered the hit on Foggy!

He cuts in on the Fisks' dance, whirling Vanessa away and accusing her of hiring Bullseye. She essentially confirms it - and reveals she knows Matt is Daredevil. She tells him to relax, but he hears a gun being loaded. He then realizes Bullseye isn't aiming at Vanessa... he's targeting Wilson!

Matt dives, taking the bullet for the Kingpin. Panic erupts as the Devil lies bleeding on the ballroom floor...

