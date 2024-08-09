D23 Expo '24: Marvel Studios Showcase LIVE Blog - DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, AGATHA ALL ALONG, IRONHEART & More!

A few weeks after a Doom-filled San Diego Comic-Con, it's time for another big night of Marvel Studios news as Kevin Feige is set to take the stage at the D23 Expo for the Disney Entertainment Showcase, which will spotlight a number of major upcoming releases from Walt Disney Studios, including a number of major MCU titles.

With their SDCC panel keeping the focus on next year's theatrical releases - Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps - and only one major casting reveal with Robert Downey Jr. being announced as Doctor Doom, the Marvel portion of tonight's Disney showcase is expected to primarily focus on the studio's upcoming Disney+ lineup, namely Agatha All Along, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again, although we wouldn't rule out new looks at the films as well.

However, many are also hopeful that Feige and company will choose this year's Expo to share some news about their Phase Six slate, possibly revealing what films will come between 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Disney's been having a helluva year already with back-to-back billion-dollar blockbusters in Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, and it seems likely that their good fortune will continue through next year with an enticing slate that includes Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Snow White, Elio, Tron: Ares, Zootopia 2, Avatar 3, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Toy Story 5. Expect most, if not all, of these titles to also set some play tonight.

Unlike SDCC, the D23 Expo is generally a more exclusive event for D23 members, so we wouldn't expect any trailers to make their way online tonight, but if anything's released, it'll be up on CBM as soon as possible.

The two-hour Disney Entertainment Showcase presentation begins at 7:00 PM PST (10:00 PM EST)!

Marvel Studios' projected slate for 2025 and beyond:

Agatha All Along (September 18, 2024)

(September 18, 2024) Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025)

(February 14, 2025) Thunderbolts (May 5, 2025)

(May 5, 2025) The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025)

(July 25, 2025) Avengers 5 (May 1, 2026)

(May 1, 2026) Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7, 2025)

(November 7, 2025) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Eyes of Wakanda

Daredevil: Born Again (2025)

(2025) Marvel Zombies

Blade

Armor Wars

Spider-Man 4

Shang-Chi 2

X-Men

