JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Roars Onto Digital Tomorrow With Deleted Scenes, Alternate Opening, And More

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Roars Onto Digital Tomorrow With Deleted Scenes, Alternate Opening, And More

Ahead of its Blu-ray release next month, Universal Pictures has announced that Jurassic World Rebirth will be available to rent or purchase on Digital platforms from tomorrow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 04, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Though Jurassic World Rebirth is still in theaters - and continuing to perform very well - Universal Pictures has announced that the latest instalment in the block-busting franchise will be available to rent or purchase on Digital platforms from tomorrow, ahead of its Blu-ray/DVD debut on September 9.

The Digital release will feature over an hour of bonus material, including "Deleted Scenes, Alternate Opening and Bonus Content not seen in theaters" (you'll find a full list below).

Although the movie was marketed as a new beginning for the franchise, it was far from a full reboot, and after Rebirth's box office success, it wouldn't exactly be a surprise if the studio had its eye on a direct sequel with the same cast and director.

Scooper MTTSH recently reported that a follow-up is in the early planning stages, with Gareth Edwards and Scarlett Johansson likely to return.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES AVAILABLE WHEN YOU BUY AT PARTICIPATING DIGITAL RETAILERS:

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, EDITOR JABEZ OLSSEN, AND VISUAL EFFECTS SUPERVISOR DAVID VICKERY

ALTERNATE OPENING

DELETED SCENES

RAPTORS – Featuring Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda

MUTADON ATTACK – Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: HATCHING A NEW ERA

THE WORLD EVOLVES – Journey into a reimagined Jurassic World with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and the rest of the cast and filmmakers.

OFF THE DEEP END – Dive into the thrilling ocean sequence and learn about the challenges of shooting on open water, the one-of-a-kind gimbal used to toss around the Essex and Mariposa, and the VFX wizardry that brought the Mosasaurus and Spinosaurs to life.

TREKKING THROUGH THAILAND – Follow the cast and crew’s footsteps as they navigate the challenges of shooting in exotic jungles, beaches, and tall grass fields that become home to the Titanosaurs.

REX IN THE RAPIDS – Brace for a T. rex encounter that’s different than anything experienced before with a nail-biting river chase recreated from Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel.

DON’T LOOK DOWN – Soar into the Quetzalcoatlus sequence with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Bechir Sylvain as they train for and shoot their cliff rappelling scenes.

MINI-MART MAYHEM – Go inside the heart-stopping third act of Jurassic World Rebirth and witness the process of crafting sets that allow the movie’s mutant dinosaurs to step out of nightmare-inspired designs and stop on an exhilarating rampage.

GAG REEL

MEET DOLORES – Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.

MUNCHED: BECOMING DINO FOOD – Get a victim’s firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.

A DAY AT SKYWALKER SOUND – Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie’s wide array of sounds.

HUNTING FOR EASTER EGGS – Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, PRODUCTION DESIGNER JAMES CLYNE, AND FIRST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR JACK RAVENSCROFT

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Stealthily Roars To Dinosaur-Sized Success At The Global Box Office
Related:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Stealthily Roars To Dinosaur-Sized Success At The Global Box Office
JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Tops Half-Billion Worldwide And Holds Strong Even With SUPERMAN's Arrival
Recommended For You:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Tops Half-Billion Worldwide And Holds Strong Even With SUPERMAN's Arrival

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/4/2025, 4:47 PM
The whole movie should be a deleted scene....Scarlet NEVER turns into a dinosaur ..what a waste of Time
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/4/2025, 4:49 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/4/2025, 4:56 PM
Barely half of Jurassic Worlds total, lower than Dominion. They're lucky JW is the only dinosaur franchise in town.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/4/2025, 4:58 PM
The first time in a long time Universal kept it in theaters for more than 45-60 days. Wicked 2 will make more GG
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/4/2025, 5:00 PM
This movie was so much worse than I was expecting. Lazy, recycled, unimaginative, unengaging slop with one of the most irritating, obnoxious characters in the entire franchise - and that's saying something when that horrible bastard played by Justice Smith was screeching his way through his scenes in the second one.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/4/2025, 5:07 PM
2nd highest grosser of the Summer behind Lilo & Stitch when all is said and done.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder