JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Stealthily Roars To Dinosaur-Sized Success At The Global Box Office

While Superman and Fantastic Four dominate headlines, Jurassic World Rebirth is quietly stomping its way to massive success, proving the franchise still has prehistoric box office power.

By MarkJulian - Jul 29, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: SFFGazette.com

Given its impressive box office performance, a sequel to Jurassic World: Rebirth feels all but guaranteed.

Over the weekend, the film’s global total climbed to $718.4 million, earning $301.5 million in North America and $416.8 million from international markets.

With a production budget reportedly set at $180 million and an additional $90 million spent on marketing, Rebirth needed to bring in roughly $540 million globally to break even, based on the standard 50/50 revenue share with theaters. It surpassed that benchmark weeks ago.

As ticket sales continue to rise, analysts now predict the film could easily surpass $800 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run, strengthening the case for another installment in the franchise.

Director Gareth Edwards has emphasized that he designed Jurassic World: Rebirth as a standalone narrative.

He also noted that he's yet to have any formal discussions about a follow-up with screenwriter David Koepp, producer Frank Marshall, or Universal Pictures.

Still, the film’s conclusion leaves room for expansion.

While the primary storyline is resolved, several intriguing threads and fresh concepts are introduced, offering plenty of potential for future installments. Whether the next entry continues directly from Rebirth or shifts focus to a new, standalone direction remains to be seen.

Image

The main stars of Jurassic World Rebirth include Scarlett Johansson, who portrays the character of Zora Bennett, and Mahershala Ali, who stars as Duncan Kincaid.

Jonathan Bailey is featured as Dr. Henry Loomis, while Rupert Friend takes on the role of Martin Krebs. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben Delgado, with Luna Blaise as his eldest daughter, Teresa Delgado, and Audrina Miranda as his youngest daughter, Isabella Delgado.

Other key cast members include David Iacono as Xavier Dobbs, Philippine Velge as Nina, Bechir Sylvain as Leclerc, and Ed Skrein as Bobby Atwater.

The movie is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp.

David Leitch, known for his work on John Wick, was originally slated to direct the upcoming Jurassic World installment. However, he ultimately exited the project, citing a lack of creative flexibility.

According to reports, much of the film’s direction had already been determined by the producers, leaving Leitch with little room to shape the movie according to his vision.

His departure came as the studio rushed into pre-production, eager to pivot from the mixed reception of Jurassic World Dominion.

While that film achieved massive box office success, crossing the $1 billion mark, it also received the franchise’s poorest critical reviews, prompting a reevaluation behind the scenes.

