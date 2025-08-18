PEACEMAKER Season 1 Mentioned Green Arrow- Does That Mean He's In The DCU? James Gunn Gives An Update

In Peacemaker season 1, John Cena’s foul-mouthed anti-hero couldn’t resist taking a jab at Green Arrow, tossing out a joke about the emerald archer being lame. It was a moment from the show, equal parts hilarious and cutting, while also hinting at larger concepts. However, that name-drop, definitely confirmed that Green Arrow was actually running around somewhere in the DCEU?

Now, things are about to get even more interesting in Peacemaker season 2. The shiny-helmeted mercenary is officially set to make the leap into the brand-new DCU via a pocket dimension twist. We've already seen the OG DCEU Peacemaker be confronted by his DCU doppleganger, but does that mean that Green Arrow also has a DCU ringer?

James Gunn recently addressed this notion on the Peacemaker season 1 rewatch podcast, stating, "I don't know. I'm not willing to say yet. We don't really know. We don't have a Green Arrow as part of our system right now. So maybe Green Arrow exists, maybe he doesn't, I don't know."

Green Arrow is not in the works for the DCU as of right now, so it is unknown if he's canon for Peacemaker S1 or not.



(via https://t.co/uPKqaq1v6R) pic.twitter.com/f7z4OknH8d — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) August 18, 2025 James Gunn on if Green Arrow is canon in the DCU:



"Is Green Arrow canon? I don't know. I am not willing to say. We don't have Green Arrow as part of our system yet. So maybe Green Arrow exist or maybe he doesn't. I am not sure". pic.twitter.com/pPKBGNPx3o — DCU PRIME TV (@DCUPRIMETV) August 18, 2025

"In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands."

James Gunn wrote all 8 episodes and directed 3 for Peacemaker season 2, including the premiere.

Peacemaker Season 2 reunites John Cena with key members of the season 1 cast, including Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos), as the series gears up for a major expansion within the new DC Universe.

This time around, the story will branch out beyond Peacemaker's tight-knit team, with Frank Grillo stepping in as Rick Flag Sr., a character who serves as the connective tissue to Superman, Creature Commandos, and future DCU chapters.

Several additional familiar faces from Superman are also set to appear, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Sean Gunn reprising his role as the Justice Gang financier Maxwell Lord.

Fans will also be introduced to a brand-new character, Red St. Wild, portrayed by Michael Rooker, a longtime Gunn collaborator.