PEACEMAKER Season 1 Mentioned Green Arrow- Does That Mean He's In The DCU? James Gunn Gives An Update

James Gunn weighs in on whether the Peacemaker season 1 mention of Green Arrow means that the character already exists and is operating in the DCU...

By MarkJulian - Aug 18, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Green Arrow

In Peacemaker season 1, John Cena’s foul-mouthed anti-hero couldn’t resist taking a jab at Green Arrow, tossing out a joke about the emerald archer being lame. It was a moment from the show, equal parts hilarious and cutting, while also hinting at larger concepts. However, that name-drop, definitely confirmed that Green Arrow was actually running around somewhere in the DCEU?

Now, things are about to get even more interesting in Peacemaker season 2. The shiny-helmeted mercenary is officially set to make the leap into the brand-new DCU via a pocket dimension twist. We've already seen the OG DCEU Peacemaker be confronted by his DCU doppleganger, but does that mean that Green Arrow also has a DCU ringer?  

James Gunn recently addressed this notion on the Peacemaker season 1 rewatch podcast, stating, "I don't know. I'm not willing to say yet. We don't really know. We don't have a Green Arrow as part of our system right now. So maybe Green Arrow exists, maybe he doesn't, I don't know."

"In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands."

James Gunn wrote all 8 episodes and directed 3 for Peacemaker season 2, including the premiere.

Peacemaker Season 2 reunites John Cena with key members of the season 1 cast, including Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos), as the series gears up for a major expansion within the new DC Universe.

This time around, the story will branch out beyond Peacemaker's tight-knit team, with Frank Grillo stepping in as Rick Flag Sr., a character who serves as the connective tissue to Superman, Creature Commandos, and future DCU chapters.

Several additional familiar faces from Superman are also set to appear, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Sean Gunn reprising his role as the Justice Gang financier Maxwell Lord.

Fans will also be introduced to a brand-new character, Red St. Wild, portrayed by Michael Rooker, a longtime Gunn collaborator.

Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 8/18/2025, 5:22 PM
Van Dyke or GTFO
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/18/2025, 5:26 PM
Let's get the JL established first.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/18/2025, 5:29 PM
@MCUKnight11 - why?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 5:44 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I don’t see us getting another JL film for a bit so why not introduce and develop other characters & corners as you build to one?:
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/18/2025, 5:29 PM
"PEACEMAKER Season 1 Mentioned Green Arrow- Does That Mean He's In The DCU? " ......ahem
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 5:33 PM
@harryba11zack - Antonio Bandaras?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/18/2025, 5:35 PM
@lazlodaytona - Garret Dillahunt
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 5:58 PM
@harryba11zack - I LOVE Garrett Dillahunt! Freaking hilarious in the film "Just Before I Go" and was an awesome Terminator too
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 5:30 PM
You built the f88king thing
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 5:31 PM
Eh. Never got the appeal of Green Arrow.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/18/2025, 5:33 PM
@lazlodaytona - boogers are green
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 5:56 PM
@harryba11zack - maybe yours are. my are yellow, so the green ones can't do anything to mine
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/18/2025, 5:33 PM
Of course Gunn doesn't know. He's a hack creator. If you're going to make an entire universe, don't ya think you should know what's canon or not? [frick]ing hell
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/18/2025, 6:00 PM
@WalletsClosed - You people must be so happy that straws exist.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 5:59 PM
So basically he could be or could not be canon eventually depending on the take they go for such as it could be an origin story or he could already be established thus the reference to him in S1 is in limbo as of now?.

I know these type of responses might seem like Gunn doesn’t know what he’s doing (which I’m sure some feel regardless) but I’m glad he’s keeping his options.

Anyway if it was up to me then he would already be established but early into his crime fighting career.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 8/18/2025, 6:22 PM
And now a few words from the co-CEO of DC Films Studio, James Gunn!



REPORTER 1: Is Green Arrow canon?
JAMES GUNN: I don't know

REPORTER 2: Are Wonder Woman and the Flash active in the current DCU?
JAMES GUNN: I don't know

REPORTER 3: What is Superman's middle name?
JAMES GUNN: I don't know

REPORTER 4: Are we going to see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn again?
JAMES GUNN: I don't know

REPORTER 5: Why was a production budget of $363 million for Superman placed in the Ohio tax credit application?
JAMES GUNN: I don't know


JAMES GUNN: Wow how time flies! Thank you all for coming! I am always here to answer all of your hard hitting questions completely and honestly. Have a great night!
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 8/18/2025, 6:30 PM
@Forthas - 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

