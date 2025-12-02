BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Opens Up On Lack Of Support From Other Actors During Disney Legal Battle

With the pandemic still raging in 2021, Disney made the shocking, and ultimately controversial, decision to release Black Widow on its short-lived "Premier Access" service on Disney+. While the movie did play in theaters, the move sealed Black Widow's fate as a box office flop, and for lead star Scarlett Johansson, that was a problem.

Her contract specified that she be paid millions of dollars in backend compensation, meaning Black Widow largely byasssing was a clear breach of contract. Why? Well, a guaranteed theatrical release was written into Johansson's contract.

When the actress looked to get what she was owed, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek came out fighting, revealing to the world that Johansson had been paid $20 million upfront (a no-no in Hollywood etiquette). Under intense pressure, the House of Mouse made things right and the Avengers: Endgame star reportedly received upwards of $40 million.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Johansson—who is looking forward to working with Disney "on a number of upcoming projects," likely including Tangled—weighed in on her colleagues largely remaining silent during her legal battle.

"I mean, it would be great to have more support from the community and my peers – vocally, publicly – on certain issues that affect the entire industry," she said. "It’s always helpful to have more voices, you guys," Johansson added, acknowledging that being a lone voice "can still be really effective."

"As we moved from the model of theatrical box-office bonuses to understanding how that translated to streaming, it had just become this nebulous thing, with no guidelines around it," the Avengers: Endgame star mused. "So to be able to impact that moves everything in the right direction. But yes, I would welcome more support."

Johansson has previously come under fire for defending filmmaker Woody Allen. Various sexual misconduct and abuse allegations have followed him for decades, though he's never faced any legal consequences.

Asked if that has lost her any friends or work, she replied, "I guess it’s hard to know. You never know what the domino effect is, exactly. But my mom always encouraged me to be myself, [to see] that it’s important to have integrity, and stand up for what you believe in."

"At the same time, I think it’s also important to know when it’s not your turn," she noted. "I don’t mean that you should silence yourself. I mean sometimes it’s just not your time. And that’s something I’ve understood more as I’ve matured."

Johansson has repeatedly said her time as Black Widow is over, though many fans remain convinced that she will appear in one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.