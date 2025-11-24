BLACK WIDOW Had A Huge Continuity Mistake, And I Can’t Get It Out Of My Head

Black Widow’s standalone film featured a pretty big time-period inconsistency. If you catch it, it’s tough to stop thinking about it.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 24, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Widow

Despite being released in 2021 (two years after Avengers: EndgameBlack Widow was set before the events of Captain America: Civil War. But it went further back into the MCU's past than that. The film opens with a flashback to 1995, showing Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova as children. The sequence is easily one of the most harrowing scenes in the entire franchise. But beneath its powerful dramatic effect, there is an unmistakable period inaccuracy—at least, if you know what you're looking at. 

Since the moment I caught it, I have never—not once—been able to ignore it. In the sequence, Alexei and Melina go on the run alongside their "daughters," Natasha and Yelena, from S.H.I.E.L.D. Throughout the chase and its aftermath, Yelena is seen carrying a stuffed pony. Eventually, the family gets to Cuba, where the girls are taken away to be put into the Red Room.

Before this, though, Yelena says goodbye to Melina, and the shot gives a clear view of the plushie. It is Twilight Sparkle, from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.

*Takes deep breath.* Listen, fellow geeks, I know this sounds petty. I know it sounds insignificant. I get all of that, okay? But the timeline inconsistency this little plushie presents just stuck with me. You see, the My Little Pony brand came into existence in 1981. Thus, it makes sense that Yelena would have a piece of merchandise from the franchise... the thing is, it should not be that specific pony.

Twilight Sparkle was introduced in 2010's My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series, a reboot of the franchise that proved to be remarkably successful, ending in 2019, after nine seasons. Returning to the topic at hand, Twilight was specifically created by Lauren Faust for the series. This means that Yelena had the Twilight Sparkle plushie a whole 15 years before the character ever came into existence.

Not only that, the toy was a representation of Twilight's alicorn form, which she did not morph into until Season 3, Episode 13, "Magical Mystery Cure," which aired in 2013. That, in turn, means the toy was actually at least 18 years away from being produced. Further adding to my focus on this mistake is the fact that the toy looks fairly modern, which breaks up the somewhat period aesthetic of the mid-'90s.

It's important to state, this detail isn't, in any way, major. It does not diminish my enjoyment of the film in the slightest. The only reason I can't get it out of my mind is because of the idea that, in a film that so carefully crafted the feel of the '90s, such an important detail slipped by. Now, any time I rewatch the film, my eyes immediately stop focusing on what's happening on screen, and instead zero in on Twilight Sparkle. 

I suppose it's fitting. From a certain perspective, the Mane 6 are basically superheroes, so it makes sense for them to be featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if the reference did come about as a continuity mistake. 

Black Widow and Thunderbolts* are streaming on Disney+.  

Did you catch this continuity error in Black Widow? 

thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/24/2025, 8:02 AM
Did you catch this continuity error in Black Widow?

No.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/24/2025, 8:02 AM
More hard-nosed reporting like this, please.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/24/2025, 8:12 AM
@Lisa89 - it takes a steely demeanor to ask these tough questions
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/24/2025, 8:11 AM
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/24/2025, 9:23 AM
@ElJefe - Fishborne was great as Perry.. All the new perry did was carry an unlit cigar in his mouth the whole time and followed along with whatever tf Lois was talking about
Unites
Unites - 11/24/2025, 8:12 AM
Ok, Josh.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/24/2025, 8:13 AM
That's a lot of words just to let us know you're a bronie...
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 11/24/2025, 8:14 AM
Okay, well, in the real world, we didn't have superheroes dating back to the 1940's ... So, things might be a little different in their world than it is in ours. Butterfly effect. We can't know all the things that would be different until we see them on screen.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/24/2025, 8:20 AM
@LeoAtrox1 - That’s a valid point.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 11/24/2025, 8:15 AM
As a Brony I've been waiting for someone to finally have the guts to say this
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/24/2025, 8:18 AM
😂 I love the research and commitment to pointing out Real Life continuity errors. Good find.
Easy excuse, “Multiverse”.

User Comment Image
Superheroking
Superheroking - 11/24/2025, 8:19 AM
Yeah, okay?
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 11/24/2025, 8:20 AM
This is pathetic.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/24/2025, 8:34 AM
Klissmman being a BRONY wasn't on my BINGO card. This week is gonna be WEIRD.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/24/2025, 8:40 AM
Don't worry, the MCU is going to be rebooted soon, right wallets?

*snerk*
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/24/2025, 8:41 AM
I think the funniest part about this is that it's under the "news" heading.

@natebest This is news?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/24/2025, 8:43 AM
User Comment Image
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 11/24/2025, 8:45 AM
Really?

Your life must be incredibly miserable if you can’t even just watch a film without obsessing over such an irrelevant little detail in a film with characters who’ve interacted with gods, aliens and AI murder bots. Despite all that, you’re complaining about the timeline of a my little pony?

Absolutely pathetic.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 11/24/2025, 8:45 AM
Is MCU our world? When did MLP release in theirs?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/24/2025, 8:51 AM
The hills that Josh wants to fall on are crazy.
emacs
emacs - 11/24/2025, 9:00 AM
Who's to say that Deadpool didn't make another stop when he had Cable's time slipper?! Messing with continuity is on brand for Wade W. Wilson!
mountainman
mountainman - 11/24/2025, 9:21 AM
It totally tracks that the same person wrote this article and the “Marvel is lucky to have Brie Larsen” article.

A much more offensive problem with this movie is that they turned the former soviet super soldier who was betrayed by his country and thrown into prison and annoying goof ball.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 11/24/2025, 9:27 AM
@mountainman - ikr. I saw that article this morning at 6AM and said wtffffff. Dude. That should win Click bait article of the year.
Webster614
Webster614 - 11/24/2025, 9:29 AM
@mountainman - I knew this was gonna be a doozy as soon as I saw it was the same writer of that article.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/24/2025, 9:24 AM
So this is your brony confession?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 11/24/2025, 9:29 AM
I applaud your commitment to finding continuity errors as I search for them myself... Or I did as there are so many at this point it is excessive. That being said, I understand your point and yes I agree that is something that should have been checked.
But please for the love of God take down the Brie Larsen article. She hates you because you.
Webster614
Webster614 - 11/24/2025, 9:31 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - I disagree. I don't think it matters. We don't exist in the same universe as the MCU. It's completely fathomable that this specific character was introduced in the 80s. Who's to say it wasn't?
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/24/2025, 9:37 AM
I recon that is an Easter Egg and that during Doomsday or Secret Wars we’ll meet a time travelling version of Natasha who with the help of the Red Skull delivers said toy to the past. In fact it could Nat that Doom is after rather than Steve for breaking the timeline, just think about that for a moment 🤔
captainireland
captainireland - 11/24/2025, 9:44 AM
What is this nonsense?! Since the MCU isn't the real world, maybe in the MCU that toy came out in 1995. Because guess what, holographic technology like Stark uses in Iron Man didn't exist in 2008. Yet Tony has it in his basement. Because it's. Not. Real. Life. There, problem solved. If this is something that actually bothers you, you have bigger problems than continuity errors, buddy!
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/24/2025, 9:45 AM
This isn't news, but great satire I guess?

