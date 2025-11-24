Scarlett Johansson Set To Lead Mike Flanagan's "Radical New Take" On THE EXORCIST

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to take the lead in yet another classic franchise. The highly in-demand actress is in talks to star in Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist movie...

Nov 24, 2025
Universal, Blumhouse and director Mike Flanagan have compelled horror fans to give The Exorcist franchise one more chance by enlisting one of the most popular A-list star's in Hollywood.

2023's horror revival, The Exorcist: Believer, proved to be a massive disappointment for fans of William Friedkin's original masterpiece, but it did actually end up performing pretty well at the box office, which means Universal Pictures and Blumhouse intend to forge ahead with another instalment.

Shortly after the movie hit theaters, we learned that director David Gordon Green had decided not to helm The Exorcist: Deceiver, and the studio enlisted none other than Mike Flanagan to start from scratch with a new story/characters.

Now, the trades (Deadline refers to the movie as a "radical new take") are reporting that Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Jurassic World Rebirth) has signed on to play the lead.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” said Flanagan.

Plot details are still under wraps, but the new movie is said to be "set in the Exorcist “universe,” which suggests that it will not be a full reboot.

Flanagan's most recent project was Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, and he has previously helmed the likes of The Fall of the House of Usher Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

This guy rarely misses, so fingers crossed he'll be able to get this franchise back on track.

What do you make of this news? Drop us a comment down below.

"Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 13, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer.

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

The Exorcist: Believer also stars Ann Dowd as Victor and Angela’s neighbor, and Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz as the parents of Katherine, Angela’s friend.

