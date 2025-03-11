BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Addresses Possible MCU Return: "Natasha Is Dead...[You] Have To Let It Go"

BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Addresses Possible MCU Return: &quot;Natasha Is Dead...[You] Have To Let It Go&quot;

Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson has once again addressed the possibility of returning as the MCU's Black Widow but seems adamant that her time as Natasha Romanoff is well and truly at an end...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Widow
Source: InStyle

Scarlett Johansson's time as Natasha Romanoff ended in 2019's Avengers: Endgame when the hero sacrificed herself to save the universe. However, in a rather perplexing turn of events, a Black Widow movie followed two years later. 

Set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, it filled in some of the gaps in Natasha's past and gave the MCU a new Black Widow in Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

Yelena alone made the movie a worthwhile cause but Black Widow still wasn't the movie many fans wanted. Scarlett Johansson is an executive producer on Thunderbolts*, likely because of the movie's connections to her 2021 blockbuster but, beyond that, it seems her time as Natasha Romanoff is over. 

Still, with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, the original Black Widow - or one of her Variants - returning surely isn't outside the realm of possibility. If Johansson herself is to be believed, though, she's well and truly done. 

"Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay?" the actor told InStyle. "They just don't want to believe it. They’re like, 'But she could come back!' Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

During the same interview, Johansson addressed her decision not to take photos with fans if she isn't at an event. "It really offends a lot of people. It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me. But I always say to people, 'I'm not working.' [And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing."

The Black Widow movie was released in the few theaters still open during the pandemic and on Disney+'s Premier Access service. Unhappy with the impact on the box office bonuses she'd been guaranteed in her contract, Johansson sued the House of Mouse and eventually reached a settlement.

Her relationship with Marvel Studios remained strong during the whole debacle caused by former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, so we wouldn't be shocked if Johansson has at least a cameo role in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Promoting Transformers One last summer, Johansson admitted that she would have liked to better explore Black Widow and Hawkeye's shared past. 

"I probably would have gone further back in the Black Widow story," she said. "I would have loved to have seen the Hawkeye, Black Widow, some of that stuff. You see early parts of her life [not that origin]."

Would you like to see Johansson back in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

THE SUBSTANCE Director Coralie Fargeat Declined Marvel's Offer To Helm BLACK WIDOW
Related:

THE SUBSTANCE Director Coralie Fargeat Declined Marvel's Offer To Helm BLACK WIDOW
RUMOR: Scarlett Johansson Will Return As Black Widow For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Scarlett Johansson Will Return As Black Widow For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/11/2025, 10:43 AM
Good for her. Not hinting at a future soulless cash grab.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/11/2025, 10:44 AM
Just turn into a dinosaur pls
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/11/2025, 10:46 AM
This version of Natasha is dead. And she was great in the role, but I look forward to a new version of the character one day. One that isn't nerfed and has all her history.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/11/2025, 10:48 AM
@ObserverIO - played by Emily Blunt
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/11/2025, 10:49 AM
@Matchesz - Emily Blunt is getting a bit too old for that role, years ago she would have been perfect
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/11/2025, 10:57 AM
@Urubrodi - She was originally offered the role but had a contract with another studio/film and had to back out
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/11/2025, 11:23 AM
@Wahhvacado - Yeah, I'm aware, and as much as I enjoyed Scarlett in the role, is hard not to wonder what would have been like
Reginator
Reginator - 3/11/2025, 10:48 AM
just recast her
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/11/2025, 10:50 AM
RDJ should’ve followed this advice as well and stayed the [frick] outta the MCU once they killed him off
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/11/2025, 10:53 AM
@narrow290 - Scarjo as the Beyonder confirmed?
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/11/2025, 11:06 AM
@ObserverIO - :)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 10:51 AM
I still think that we’ll get an evil variant of her Natasha showing up in Doomsday or SW , likely one that never left the Red Room perhaps?.

Otherwise though , I do think she is done in the role and also don’t see them recasting her post SW aswell.

Nat’s story across the 9 films she was in was one of redemption and what better way to achieve wiping the red from her ledger by helping save the universe.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/11/2025, 11:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I mean, all they need to do is include A Black Widow that looks a bit like it could be Nat without naming her if ever wanting an evil version so for that character don't see a lot of point. As an actor turning up as a completely different character however I could see as probable, just unlikely to be from the Red Room, evil or otherwise, the impact if Yelena saw her would still be the same even if she was an evil mutant for example.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 11:26 AM
@Apophis71 - I think it needs to be Scarlett’s Nat if you have Yelena directly confront her just to give more emotional weight to the film.

However if it’s a background part or such then yeah ,. Have it be a double or something.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/11/2025, 11:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Why I say if the actor is back just make it she is a completely different character like they are doing with RDJ, Yelena's reaction would be the same.

I don't see the point of bringing Nat back at all when you have Yelena and potential villains that never turn hero from the Red Room are two a penny so not much point doing Nat as evil, all downside with no upside to it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/11/2025, 10:59 AM
shes was the one replacement character I was ok with mainly because at least black window 2.0 is trying an accent
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/11/2025, 11:04 AM
Clever girl
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/11/2025, 11:14 AM
User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/11/2025, 11:19 AM
Tobin's Run
Super12
Super12 - 3/11/2025, 11:31 AM
That is the correct response.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder