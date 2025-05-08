BLACK WIDOW Actor O-T Fagbenle Confirms He Was Originally Up For Taskmaster Role

In the build-up to Black Widow's release, fans were convinced that The Handmaid's Tale actor O-T Fagbenle would be unveiled as the man behind Taskmaster's mask, but it turned out that his character, Rick Mason, really was just the guy who sorted out Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlet Johansson) weapons and travel arrangements.

Towards the end of the movie, we learned that Taskmaster was actually Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), who reprised the role for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*.

This new take on the villain wasn't exactly embraced by fans, who were hoping to see the original comic book incarnation of the character, Anthony "Tony" Masters. Now, Fagbenle has confirmed that Marvel was originally planning to introduce a male take on Taskmaster, and he auditioned for the role.

"Basically, I first auditioned for Taskmaster, and it was this, it was a really incredible speech, actually. It was an audition I was very proud of. I've still got it in the back someplace. And, he was this — I made him with an African accent, and he was this kind of maniacal-like character."

Though Fagbenle isn't sure why, plans clearly changed along the way and Marvel decided to go in a different direction with the super-skilled assassin.

"And somewhere along the journey of writing and things above my pay grade — So, I basically got [told] that [the role] was down to like, 'Is it me or is it someone else.' That kind of thing for that version of Taskmaster. And in the various iterations of the movie, that version of Taskmaster went away, and then they just came to me and was like, 'Hey, there is this character called Mason, do you want to play Mason?'... So I was like, 'Hell yeah,' I'd love to play Mason!' And so, the Taskmaster that I was going to be didn't exist in that iteration of Black Widow."

Fagbenle did return as Mason for a brief appearance in Secret Invasion, but he's not sure if we'll be seeing his character again.

"Listen, this what I said to Eric [Pearson], I said, 'Why are you leaving me out of 'Thunderbolts,' man? I did come back. I did some 'Secret Invasion,' Mason appeared there. And so, yeah, I mean, like a true superhero, when they give me the call [I'm ready to go]."

Thunderbolts* spoilers follow.

Dreykov doesn't last very long in Thunderbolts*, and is unceremoniously killed off by Ghost (Hannah John Kamen) via a bullet to the head. This does leave the door open for Masters to make his debut as Taskmaster down the line, but it doesn't seem likely.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.