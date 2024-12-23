RUMOR: Scarlett Johansson Will Return As Black Widow For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

RUMOR: Scarlett Johansson Will Return As Black Widow For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

It seems Marvel Studios is indeed reassembling the original Avengers for Doomsday and Secret Wars - even members of the team that are no longer in the land of the living...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 23, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Widow

There has been talk of the original line-up of Earth's Mightiest Heroes appearing in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars since shortly after the projects were officially announced, but of the six characters who made up the team that assembled in the first Avengers movie, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff always seemed the least likely to return.

Romanoff was killed off in Avengers: Endgame when she sacrificed herself so that Clint Barton could acquire the Soul Stone, and although the former assassin did return for a solo Black Widow prequel movie, Johansson has claimed to be done with the character on a number of occasions.

Now, Daniel Richtman is reporting that the Jurassic World Rebirth star is a lock to reprise her role for the next Avengers movies.

Aside from Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), the only other actor to be confirmed is Chris Evans, who is believed to be playing a Steve Rogers variant under the Nomad mantle. If Johansson is set to return (we're sure Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo will also be back), it could lend some credence to the rumor (though it really seems more like speculation at this point) that an "evil" team of Avengers will join Doom to face off against a new roster of heroes.

Richtman has also heard that Marvel Studios is developing three new animated shows set in the MCU, but we don't have any more to go on just yet.

How would you feel about Scarlett Johansson returning as Black Widow? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

Channing Tatum's Gambit Rumored To Return For Next AVENGERS Movies As The MCU Prepares For ANNIHILATION
Related:

Channing Tatum's Gambit Rumored To Return For Next AVENGERS Movies As The MCU Prepares For ANNIHILATION
BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Regrets Not Exploring More Of The Avenger's History With Hawkeye
Recommended For You:

BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Regrets Not Exploring More Of The Avenger's History With Hawkeye

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/23/2024, 8:59 AM
I'm just gonna throw it out there: every character from every Marvel movie is being discussed to return. Ofcourse plans change, so no guarantees. Heard it here first folks!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 9:01 AM
@bkmeijer1 - What?

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/23/2024, 9:15 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Majors wont be there for sure 😂
JobinJ
JobinJ - 12/23/2024, 9:03 AM
Creative bankruptcy
Vigor
Vigor - 12/23/2024, 9:07 AM
@JobinJ - new buzzword people who want to sound relevant, love to say
soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/23/2024, 9:03 AM
Hilarious how this news dropped AFTER that Jurassic Park trailer with her turning into a dinosaur was leaked. Although they were planning to bring her back regardless.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/23/2024, 9:05 AM
@soberchimera - That was a fake trailer
soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/23/2024, 9:08 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I'm glad to hear that, I just saw the news article. Although, I don't know what else they can do with Jurassic Park that hasn't been done before.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 9:12 AM
I mean it’s obvious that if she’s not signed on as of yet , they would atleast be considering or are in talks for her to be back for these films like everyone else…

I hope we get her as a Natasha that never left the Red Room as part of Doom’s rumored evil team so we can have Clint &Yelena face off with her.

Not only could it provide some emotional heft for the people closest to her having to face a evil variant of Nat’s but it’ll be a nice way to show how both have gone from facing each other to teaming up.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/23/2024, 9:18 AM
Pathetic. Marvel relying on the rumormill to stay relevant. Cant even show effort in shutting down some of these.

If this trend of medicore content continues, it will continue the Star Wars route.
Timerider
Timerider - 12/23/2024, 9:22 AM
Just because she’s coming back, doesn’t mean it’s the same one from the previous films. Just like how RDJ isn’t playing the same character either. Variants, everywhere you look!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder