THE SUBSTANCE Director Coralie Fargeat Declined Marvel's Offer To Helm BLACK WIDOW

THE SUBSTANCE Director Coralie Fargeat Declined Marvel's Offer To Helm BLACK WIDOW

A mainstream superhero movie from the director of Revenge and Substance might be hard to picture, but it's now come to light that Coralie Fargeat was in talks to helm 2021's Black Widow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 30, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Widow

When The Substance picked up five Academy Award nominations - including Best Director - during Sunday's announcement, the usual jokes about director Coralie Fargeat immediately getting swept up in the superhero movie vacuum followed.

Now, it's come to light that the filmmaker actually did come close to accepting an offer to helm a Marvel Studios project while she was still working on the script for her surreal body-horror satire.

In Variety's piece on Fargeat's struggle to stay true to her original vision for the film despite certain Universal execs feeling that the extreme gore and nudity would make it a hard sell, it's mentioned that the director walked away from preliminary discussions to helm 2021's Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson in order to stay focused on The Substance.

“I held on so tightly during the making of the film and the difficult post-production phase, when everyone wanted me to make it less violent, less excessive, less gory, less frontal. I knew that I had written this film to be more than — or at least at the same level as — what I’m denouncing in the film,” Fargeat says, adding that our society is “still insanely violent for women and puts us in boxes” to a point where we “create our own violence against ourselves.”

It may seem difficult to imagine the filmmaker behind The Substance and 2017's brutal survival thriller Revenge taking the helm of a Marvel movie, but the reality is, had Fargeat accepted the offer, Black Widow probably wouldn't have turned out all that different to the film Cate Shortland delivered.

Though some filmmakers (James Gunn, Sam Raimi) have obviously managed to bring their own unique flourishes to previous MCU projects, any level of creative control - which Fargeat insisted on with The Substance - would not have been entertained.

Now that Fargeat is an Oscar-nominated director, is there a chance she will decide to board more mainstream projects in the future? We'd say it's highly unlikely!

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz, and is now streaming on Disney+.

SINNERS: Full Trailer For Ryan Coogler's Horror Movie Finally Unveils Vampires - Along With Some Big SPOILERS
Related:

SINNERS: Full Trailer For Ryan Coogler's Horror Movie Finally Unveils Vampires - Along With Some Big SPOILERS
RUMOR: Scarlett Johansson Will Return As Black Widow For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Scarlett Johansson Will Return As Black Widow For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/30/2025, 8:30 AM
A career disaster prevented. Feige is contented with lousy directors
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/30/2025, 9:26 AM
@vectorsigma - y'know, except for Jon Favreau, Kenneth Branagh, Joss Whedon, The Russos, James Gunn, Ryan Coogler, Chloe Zhao, Sam Raimi, etc.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 1/30/2025, 8:31 AM
Does she say why she declined and how wouldn't it have turned out differently, when she's a different person and may have different input on the story and characters. Did she have the same story and characters in mind.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/30/2025, 8:32 AM
And she made a classic instead. Good for her.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/30/2025, 8:47 AM
Good for her… I thought Black Widow was ok. Not in the top ten MCU films but it would’ve done a lot better as an MCU film if it wasn’t during Covid .
dagenspear
dagenspear - 1/30/2025, 9:19 AM
@slickrickdesigns -
@theBlackSquare -

I thought it was pretty weak story and character wise and that it took the most generic route to the Black Widow story and character, not telling much of any of the character's origin or her drive in that origin, and negating the spy aspect of her character in the character's story to me, in tone and main story.

Along with, to me, it being built on flawed house of cards that the super secret spy agency shield, when they didn't find the head of the evil spy agency's body after an explosion, assumed he was dead, never looked into it and asked no questions (on top of the fact that the black widow program was a soviet russia operation and there'd surely be more people in charge of it than one guy, so killing him and expecting it to just stop is dumb to me).

And retroactively making Hawkeye, Nick Fury and Natasha all attempted child murderers/accomplices to attempted child murder. At least with Natasha, she was still mostly villainous even if she was trying to turn away from it and we could infer she may have murdered a child already (this being apart of her dark backstory and such), but Clint and Nick were kinda made to suck by that to me and I don't even think the movie realizes it.

It wasn't terrible entirely to me, even though I just complained heavily on some aspects, but it's fairly mostly mediocre to me.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/30/2025, 8:55 AM
Good move.


I kinda liked the real family dynamics in the fake family in BW. That had promise. But then it got too aerial and cgi-y.


Plus, Ray Winstone's accent. [frick] me.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/30/2025, 8:55 AM
Man, I would have loved to see her take on how Black Widow gets her vest
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/30/2025, 9:09 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - It would have been the same movie. Directors for Marvel movies have no creative input
dagenspear
dagenspear - 1/30/2025, 9:20 AM
@bobevanz - Maybe, but man, i'd prefer to think the story and character dynamics may have been different.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/30/2025, 9:11 AM
See dodged that bullet. Then Universal wanted her to change the ending of The Substance. She declined, Mubi bought the distribution rights and now it's nominated for 5 Oscars. What a crazy turn of events
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/30/2025, 9:17 AM
It seems dismissive to say that any level of creative control would not have been entertained for her take on Black Widow considering Cate Shortland’s ideas & flourishes like the opening sequence of that film did happen…

?si=_8tkbRs4g6jbSOWs

They may not have gone as violent as perhaps she would have wanted if she had taken on the job given her then previous feature work in Revenge but still , almost all filmmakers that have worked with Marvel have said they value collaboration and are open to their ideas.

Anyway , I haven’t seen her films thus far but would have been interesting to see her version of the Black Widow film…

However, I think it worked out for the best in regards to her aswell as the BW film we got which I liked personally.
Polaris
Polaris - 1/30/2025, 9:29 AM
@TheVisionary25 - The opening sequence was so good!! Best part of the movie imo and one of my fave sequences in the whole mcu.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/30/2025, 9:33 AM
@Polaris - agreed

I think that and the Table scene are my favorites in the film , the latter of which just goes to the heart of the story.

?si=EKr_XhVU39o9uagv
Cleander
Cleander - 1/30/2025, 9:28 AM
considering how unfinished and thin the story of The Substance is Idk if she would have made Black Widow worse than it already is
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/30/2025, 9:29 AM
The Russos would have made a perfect Black Widow movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder