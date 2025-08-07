IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Pennywise Design Revealed Via Movie Maniacs Figures - SPOILERS

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Pennywise Design Revealed Via Movie Maniacs Figures - SPOILERS

IT fans have been wondering whether the classic clown design for the evil Pennywise would be altered or updated for Welcome to Derry, and we now have our answer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 07, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The trailers and promos we've seen for IT: Welcome to Derry so far have mostly kept Bill Skarsgård's returning Pennywise under wraps, but the demonic child-killing clown has now been unveiled via two Movie Maniacs McFarlane Toys action figures, and it seems HBO Max has taken an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to the character design.

As you'll see from the photos below, the standard figure looks pretty much exactly like Pennywise from the IT movies, although the "flashback" variant does have a brighter clown suit, and what appears to be an ill-fitting headpiece.

This could either signify that this younger (if that term can really apply to this ancient, trans-dimensional entity) Pennywise still hasn't quite grown into his costume, or that the figure comes with interchangeable parts.

We know that Pennywise is a shape-shifter, so there's a good chance he will take other forms in the series.

Both figures measure 6″ tall, and come with scenic printed backdrops and environmental base displays, along with art cards and intriguing “secret bonus items.”

IT Parts 1 and 2 filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are on board along with Jason Fuchs (IT: Chapter Two). Andy will also direct multiple instalments of the series, including the first episode.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the show is expected to serve as a prequel story that will “expand the vision” of the recent movies. We know that Pennywise terrorised the town of Derry prior to the events of King's story, so the Muschiettis have plenty of room to manoeuvre here. 

 “As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” the Muschiettis said in a statement when the project was first announced. “It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” added author Stephen King. “Red balloons all around!”

You can check out the recently-released SDCC trailer below.

IT: Welcome to Derry also stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso, and is set to premiere this October.

COLD STORAGE: Liam Neeson, Joe Keery & Georgina Campbell Face An Explosive Outbreak In First Red Band Trailer
Related:

COLD STORAGE: Liam Neeson, Joe Keery & Georgina Campbell Face An Explosive Outbreak In First Red Band Trailer
HIM: There's Only Room For One GOAT In Twisted New Trailer For Jordan Peele-Produced Sports Horror Movie
Recommended For You:

HIM: There's Only Room For One GOAT In Twisted New Trailer For Jordan Peele-Produced Sports Horror Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/7/2025, 9:34 AM
HBO's Salems' Lot was so [frick]ing terrible that I have no faith in this at all. Salem's Lot is a top-5 SK book for me and HBO couldn't even match the TV show from 50 [frick]ing years ago. Hell, Rob Lowe's mini-series was better. What a joke.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/7/2025, 9:43 AM
So, the same design

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder