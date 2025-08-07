IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Pennywise Design Revealed Via Movie Maniacs Figures - SPOILERS

The trailers and promos we've seen for IT: Welcome to Derry so far have mostly kept Bill Skarsgård's returning Pennywise under wraps, but the demonic child-killing clown has now been unveiled via two Movie Maniacs McFarlane Toys action figures, and it seems HBO Max has taken an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to the character design.

As you'll see from the photos below, the standard figure looks pretty much exactly like Pennywise from the IT movies, although the "flashback" variant does have a brighter clown suit, and what appears to be an ill-fitting headpiece.

This could either signify that this younger (if that term can really apply to this ancient, trans-dimensional entity) Pennywise still hasn't quite grown into his costume, or that the figure comes with interchangeable parts.

We know that Pennywise is a shape-shifter, so there's a good chance he will take other forms in the series.

Both figures measure 6″ tall, and come with scenic printed backdrops and environmental base displays, along with art cards and intriguing “secret bonus items.”

IT Parts 1 and 2 filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are on board along with Jason Fuchs (IT: Chapter Two). Andy will also direct multiple instalments of the series, including the first episode.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the show is expected to serve as a prequel story that will “expand the vision” of the recent movies. We know that Pennywise terrorised the town of Derry prior to the events of King's story, so the Muschiettis have plenty of room to manoeuvre here.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” the Muschiettis said in a statement when the project was first announced. “It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” added author Stephen King. “Red balloons all around!”

You can check out the recently-released SDCC trailer below.

IT: Welcome to Derry also stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso, and is set to premiere this October.