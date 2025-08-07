MJ And Paul, No More: Marvel Comics Might Finally Be Ending Controversial AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Romance In VENOM

The Amazing Spider-Man storyline, "One More Day," was released in 2007 and officially ended Peter Parker's marriage to Mary Jane Watson. Their 30-year union was sacrificed to Mephisto to save Aunt May's life, and fans have been waiting for them to reunite ever since.

Nick Spencer's Amazing Spider-Man run came close, though editorial interference appeared to derail his plans. Later, Peter looked set to propose to MJ, though that fell apart when she and Spidey were dragged into the future by the Emissary.

The web-slinger was sent back in time by MJ, but her life continued without him for four years. During that period, she met a man named Paul, adopted a couple of kids, and brought him back to Earth 616 with her. Their romance has since continued, much to the chagrin of many comic book readers.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is fast approaching, and the hope now is that it will be there that we see Peter and MJ's romance finally reignite. The latter is currently serving as Venom in the pages of All-New Venom, and yesterday's issue #9 might have finally drawn a line under Paul's story.

Following a discussion about the strain that acting as guardians for Dylan Brock has put on their relationship, not to mention her being Venom, Paul reaffirms his love for MJ...only for the issue to end with her breaking up with him!

Peter has grown distant from Mary Jane in recent months, particularly with her serving as Venom. Even if things are over between her and Paul, it feels like we're a very long way off from seeing Spider-Man's greatest romance being revisited on the page. As for a marriage, who knows whether we'll finally get to see the superhero grow up.

Fortunately, Ultimate Spider-Man (which is set in an alternate reality) does follow a version of Peter who is married to MJ and has two children. That series is coming to an end with issue #24, perhaps right in time for Marvel Comics to finally bring the mainstream versions of these characters together again.

Are you hoping this is the end for MJ and Paul? Stay tuned for more on Amazing Spider-Man and All-New Venom as we have it.

BREAKUP AND BREAKOUT! It's Team Venom vs. Team Octopus - and the outcome might just decide the fate of Symbiotekind! But what's Doc Ock's real master plan? And why does he need the Sleeper Agent to do it? Meanwhile, Mary Jane's home life goes from bad to worse...as Dylan finally learns the truth!

ALL-NEW VENOM #9

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GOMEZ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT