MJ And Paul, No More: Marvel Comics Might Finally Be Ending Controversial AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Romance In VENOM

MJ And Paul, No More: Marvel Comics Might Finally Be Ending Controversial AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Romance In VENOM

Fans have made it clear that they hate Mary Jane Watson's romance with Paul Rabin, but this week's All-New Venom #9 may have finally brought their relationship to a close. You can find out more here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 07, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The Amazing Spider-Man storyline, "One More Day," was released in 2007 and officially ended Peter Parker's marriage to Mary Jane Watson. Their 30-year union was sacrificed to Mephisto to save Aunt May's life, and fans have been waiting for them to reunite ever since. 

Nick Spencer's Amazing Spider-Man run came close, though editorial interference appeared to derail his plans. Later, Peter looked set to propose to MJ, though that fell apart when she and Spidey were dragged into the future by the Emissary.

The web-slinger was sent back in time by MJ, but her life continued without him for four years. During that period, she met a man named Paul, adopted a couple of kids, and brought him back to Earth 616 with her. Their romance has since continued, much to the chagrin of many comic book readers.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is fast approaching, and the hope now is that it will be there that we see Peter and MJ's romance finally reignite. The latter is currently serving as Venom in the pages of All-New Venom, and yesterday's issue #9 might have finally drawn a line under Paul's story. 

Following a discussion about the strain that acting as guardians for Dylan Brock has put on their relationship, not to mention her being Venom, Paul reaffirms his love for MJ...only for the issue to end with her breaking up with him! 

Peter has grown distant from Mary Jane in recent months, particularly with her serving as Venom. Even if things are over between her and Paul, it feels like we're a very long way off from seeing Spider-Man's greatest romance being revisited on the page. As for a marriage, who knows whether we'll finally get to see the superhero grow up. 

Fortunately, Ultimate Spider-Man (which is set in an alternate reality) does follow a version of Peter who is married to MJ and has two children. That series is coming to an end with issue #24, perhaps right in time for Marvel Comics to finally bring the mainstream versions of these characters together again.

Are you hoping this is the end for MJ and Paul? Stay tuned for more on Amazing Spider-Man and All-New Venom as we have it.

image host

BREAKUP AND BREAKOUT! It's Team Venom vs. Team Octopus - and the outcome might just decide the fate of Symbiotekind! But what's Doc Ock's real master plan? And why does he need the Sleeper Agent to do it? Meanwhile, Mary Jane's home life goes from bad to worse...as Dylan finally learns the truth!

ALL-NEW VENOM #9
Written by AL EWING
Art by CARLOS GOMEZ
Cover by ADAM KUBERT

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER Will Reignite One Of The Best Feuds In Marvel Comics History
Related:

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER Will Reignite One Of The Best Feuds In Marvel Comics History
SPIDER-MAN '94 Won't Explain THE ANIMATED SERIES' Mary Jane Cliffhanger, But WILL Introduce Morlun And Kaine
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN '94 Won't Explain THE ANIMATED SERIES' Mary Jane Cliffhanger, But WILL Introduce Morlun And Kaine

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 8/7/2025, 9:39 AM
Rob Paul to pay Peter.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/7/2025, 9:52 AM
@Simonsonrules - LOL!!!

Love your user name. Walt Simonson does Rule!

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/7/2025, 9:48 AM
This is some Days of Our Lives Shit right here. Just get Marlena Possessed by the devil and Stefano coming back to life for the 80th time
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/7/2025, 9:49 AM
Clarence MacAnaly
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 8/7/2025, 9:56 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder