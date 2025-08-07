COLD STORAGE: Liam Neeson, Joe Keery & Georgina Campbell Face An Explosive Outbreak In First Red Band Trailer

“That f*cking deer just took the f*cking elevator.”

The first teaser trailer for a new sci-fi horror comedy titled Cold Storage has been released online, and this one looks like it could be a lot of gruesome, gloopy fun.

Starring Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) and Liam Neeson (The Naked Gun), the story focuses on a pair of self-storage employees (Keery and Campbell) who must fight to survive after an outbreak of a lethal parasitic fungus which makes quick - and explosively messy - work of anyone it infects.

Neeson plays a military man who first encounters the fungus, but we don't expect to see much of him in this movie (there's a good chance the trailer features shots from all of his scenes).

Jonny Campbell (Dracula) directs from a script written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Presence) based on his novel. Zombieland and Panic Room’s Gavin Polone is producing, along with Koepp.

"We’re happy to continue our relationship with Studiocanal and excited to be handling this thrilling movie from David Koepp, Jonny Campbell and Gavin Polone," said SGF president Peter Goldwyn and CEO Ben Feingold.

Check out the trailer and poster below along with a more detailed synopsis, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Teacake (Keery) and Naomi (Campbell), two young employees of a self-storage company built on the site of an old US military base, have their wildest night shift ever when a parasitic fungus escapes from the lowest sublevel of the base, where it was sealed by the government decades before. As the temperature rises underground, this highly contagious and rapidly mutating microorganism multiplies and unleashes its brain-controlling, body-bursting terrors on the facility’s inhabitants – human and otherwise.

With time running out, it’s down to Teacake and Naomi, with the help of a grizzled retired bioterror operative (Neeson), to contain the merciless menace and prevent the explosive extinction of Mankind itself.

Cold Storage also stars Sosie Bacon (Smile), with Vanessa Redgrave (Mission: Impossible), with Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)