COLD STORAGE: Liam Neeson, Joe Keery & Georgina Campbell Face An Explosive Outbreak In First Red Band Trailer

COLD STORAGE: Liam Neeson, Joe Keery & Georgina Campbell Face An Explosive Outbreak In First Red Band Trailer

The first trailer for a new sci-fi horror comedy titled Cold Storage has been released, and it finds Liam Neeson, Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell facing a body-bursting fungus...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 07, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

“That f*cking deer just took the f*cking elevator.”

The first teaser trailer for a new sci-fi horror comedy titled Cold Storage has been released online, and this one looks like it could be a lot of gruesome, gloopy fun.

Starring Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) and Liam Neeson (The Naked Gun), the story focuses on a pair of self-storage employees (Keery and Campbell) who must fight to survive after an outbreak of a lethal parasitic fungus which makes quick - and explosively messy - work of anyone it infects.

Neeson plays a military man who first encounters the fungus, but we don't expect to see much of him in this movie (there's a good chance the trailer features shots from all of his scenes).

Jonny Campbell (Dracula) directs from a script written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Presence) based on his novel. Zombieland and Panic Room’s Gavin Polone is producing, along with Koepp.

"We’re happy to continue our relationship with Studiocanal and excited to be handling this thrilling movie from David Koepp, Jonny Campbell and Gavin Polone," said SGF president Peter Goldwyn and CEO Ben Feingold.

Check out the trailer and poster below along with a more detailed synopsis, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"Several decades ago, a highly infectious, constantly mutating micro-organism — capable of extinction-level destruction — was contained in a military facility. In the present day, the military has sealed the facility’s lowest sublevel selling the remaining space to a self-storage company. As temperatures rise underground, the micro-organism finds a way to escape — and if left to spread, it will soon uncontrollably multiply around the world. The fate of humanity now rests on a retired bioterror operative and two unlikely heroes employed in the facility, who are caught in a race against time to destroy the organism and save mankind."

Teacake (Keery) and Naomi (Campbell), two young employees of a self-storage company built on the site of an old US military base, have their wildest night shift ever when a parasitic fungus escapes from the lowest sublevel of the base, where it was sealed by the government decades before. As the temperature rises underground, this highly contagious and rapidly mutating microorganism multiplies and unleashes its brain-controlling, body-bursting terrors on the facility’s inhabitants – human and otherwise.

With time running out, it’s down to Teacake and Naomi, with the help of a grizzled retired bioterror operative (Neeson), to contain the merciless menace and prevent the explosive extinction of Mankind itself.

Cold Storage also stars Sosie Bacon (Smile), with Vanessa Redgrave (Mission: Impossible), with Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

HIM: There's Only Room For One GOAT In Twisted New Trailer For Jordan Peele-Produced Sports Horror Movie
Related:

HIM: There's Only Room For One GOAT In Twisted New Trailer For Jordan Peele-Produced Sports Horror Movie
SHELBY OAKS: NEON Releases First Red Band Trailer For YouTuber Chris Stuckmann's Directorial Debut
Recommended For You:

SHELBY OAKS: NEON Releases First Red Band Trailer For YouTuber Chris Stuckmann's Directorial Debut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2025, 7:15 AM
That seems kinda fun tbh so I’ll likely check it out…

Joe Keery looks like he might steal the show!!.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/7/2025, 8:20 AM
sci-fi horror comedy.......
The happy trio

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder