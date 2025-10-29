THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Margot Robbie As Patrick Bateman? Here's The Latest On AMERICAN PSYCHO Remake Rumor

"Try getting a reservation at Dorsia now, you stupid f*cking b*stard!"

We recently learned that acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All, Suspiria, Queer) is set to helm a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' controversial 1991 novel American Psycho for Lionsgate, and a rumor that the project has found a very surprising lead did the rounds online this week.

Despite a trade report claiming that Austin Butler (Elvis, Dune: Part Two) had been cast as Patrick Bateman (this has yet to be confirmed), a UK tabloid insisted that Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad, Barbie) was actually in line to play a gender-swapped take (Patricia Bateman?) on the yuppie serial killer.

The source may be about as dubious as they come, but the report still gained a lot of traction, and Deadline (via FearHQ.com) has now weighed-in to clarify where things stand.

The trade has debunked the rumor that Robbie is in talks for the role of Bateman, adding that this new take on the material will not be gender-switched.

We'd say there's a good chance this rumor was based on the following 2016 Vogue commercial, which featured Robbie parodying Bateman's beauty routine scene from the original film.

The script, which was penned by Scott Z. Burns (Extrapolations, The Bourne Ultimatum), is said to be a brand-new interpretation of the book and not a remake of the 2000 film starring Christian Bale.

The story focuses on “A wealthy New York City investment banking executive who hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies.”

The book was deemed so disturbing and graphic in its depictions of violence that it ended up being censored and even banned outright (temporarily) in multiple countries. This new take is expected to "have a larger erotic emphasis than the original horror satire."

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson when the project was announced. “Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

Guadagnino is coming off critical acclaim for Challengers and Queer, but his latest film, After The Hunt, was not a big hit with critics. Before he parted ways with the project, the director was set to helm DC Studios‘ Sgt. Rock movie, with Daniel Craig reportedly in talks to star.

What do you make of this update? Did you think Robbie playing Bateman might have worked? Let us know in the comments section down below.