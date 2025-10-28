Aaron Pierre Reflects On Being Dropped From BLADE; New Details On LANTERNS Hal-Jordan/John Stewart Dynamic

Aaron Pierre has repeatedly impressed, whether it's in Netflix's action-packed Rebel Ridge or as the voice of the title character in Mufasa: The Lion King. A few years ago, he looked set to join the MCU with a lead role in Marvel Studios' Blade.

As we write this, the movie remains trapped in development hell, and, unfortunately, Pierre was dropped from Blade during one of its many creative team changes. Of course, he's since landed a lead role in the DCU as Lanterns' co-lead, John Stewart, so it's fair to say the actor has landed on his feet.

In a Men's Health profile, Pierre revealed that he was shooting Rebel Ridge when the news that he would no longer star in Blade came his way.

"I remember being cast in Blade and feeling elated," the actor recalled. "But something I learned during that time was that until you step foot on the set, you haven’t commenced work. It just took a different creative direction, and I was no longer a part of it. You have to accept that."

The site also caught up with Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy, who describes the upcoming HBO series as "as much of a buddy cop show as a superhero show." However, that means Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and Pierre's John Stewart will butt heads.

"Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?" Mundy revealed. "That push and pull between those two characters is really important. So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you’re yelling and screaming."

"That’s what we’re trying to convey: He knows he belongs, so he doesn’t have to overcompensate. There’s a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He’s big," the showrunner, who counts True Detective and Ozark among his credits, continued. "He’s an intimidating presence just physically. But there’s a softness to him, too. There’s a thoughtfulness. You can’t teach that."

It sounds a lot like the DCU's Hal might be training up his replacement in the Green Lantern Corps, an intriguing dynamic that's likely to excite and disappoint fans of the character in equal measure.

Still, John's live-action debut is long overdue, and Pierre is well aware of the pressure that comes with playing such a beloved figure from the comics.

"For me, the character just radiates strength and fortitude," he said. "That hunger to be the best version of yourself, which also holds you accountable when you’re not.” And on the off chance Pierre doesn’t hold himself accountable, comics fans will. That’s the flip side of signing on to a beloved IP—you’re not the only one who feels ownership of it."

It's not clear when we'll get another look at Lanterns. DC Studios did release a relatively unrevealing shot of Hal and John side-by-side, while Superman offered an idea of what a Green Lantern's powers look like, courtesy of Guy Gardner.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the supporting cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.