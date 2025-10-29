MAN OF TOMORROW Casting Description Reveals New Details On The Movie's Villain - Possible SPOILERS

James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' Superman Saga, Man of Tomorrow, last month, and fans have been speculating about this Superman follow-up (don't call it a sequel), and which other characters it could focus on since.

We know that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and Gunn has since confirmed that these bitter enemies will put their differences aside and join forces to face a bigger threat.

The prevailing theory (which there is some evidence to back up) is that Brainiac will be the movie's big bad, but he is far from the only possibility.

Nexus Point News has now shared details of a casting breakdown for MOT's villain: "Makeup and prosthetics will be used for the film’s antagonist. In addition, actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role."

Makeup and prosthetics could be used to bring a lot of Superman's enemies to life on screen, but a "strong stature and build" doesn't necessarily scream Brainiac, who is often depicted with a fairly average (for a comic book character, at least) frame in the comics. NPN speculates that this description might be more suited to Mongul.

Mongul, who was originally created as DC's answer to Thanos, might make more sense than Brainiac now that Salvation has been established as an important factor in the future of the DCU in the Peacemaker season 2 finale. The Modern Age version of the character was reintroduced as the ruler of Warworld, a space empire that holds gladiatorial games to entertain its citizens.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."