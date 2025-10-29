MAN OF TOMORROW Casting Description Reveals New Details On The Movie's Villain - Possible SPOILERS

Some details of a casting description for the villain of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow may give us a much better idea of the character Supes and Lex Luthor will face in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 29, 2025 03:10 PM EST
James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' Superman Saga, Man of Tomorrow, last month, and fans have been speculating about this Superman follow-up (don't call it a sequel), and which other characters it could focus on since. 

We know that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and Gunn has since confirmed that these bitter enemies will put their differences aside and join forces to face a bigger threat.

The prevailing theory (which there is some evidence to back up) is that Brainiac will be the movie's big bad, but he is far from the only possibility.

Nexus Point News has now shared details of a casting breakdown for MOT's villain: "Makeup and prosthetics will be used for the film’s antagonist. In addition, actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role."

Makeup and prosthetics could be used to bring a lot of Superman's enemies to life on screen, but a "strong stature and build" doesn't necessarily scream Brainiac, who is often depicted with a fairly average (for a comic book character, at least) frame in the comics. NPN speculates that this description might be more suited to Mongul.

Mongul, who was originally created as DC's answer to Thanos, might make more sense than Brainiac now that Salvation has been established as an important factor in the future of the DCU in the Peacemaker season 2 finale. The Modern Age version of the character was reintroduced as the ruler of Warworld, a space empire that holds gladiatorial games to entertain its citizens.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."





TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 3:09 PM
I mean it could still be Brainiac since he’s been depicted as having a strong build & stature before…

User Comment Image

Personally I hope it’s not someone like Mongul since I always found the character to be ehhh but if so then perhaps Gunn can convince me otherwise with his take.

Granted it could even be someone like Atomic Skull or Parasite but I feel Brainiac would be the most appropriate because he can be a challenge for both Superman and Lex since he could physically go toe to toe with the former and intellectually match with the latter.
RolandD
RolandD - 10/29/2025, 3:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’m still hoping for Brainiac, also. I think that would be more interesting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 3:26 PM
@RolandD - I agree , just more compelling I feel

Though Superman and Lex together having to escape Warworld could be fun too
RolandD
RolandD - 10/29/2025, 3:17 PM
Funny that DC felt a need to create their version of Thanos when Thanos was Marvel’s version of Darkseid. They already had the OG.
Huskers
Huskers - 10/29/2025, 3:24 PM
Brainiac or GTFO!!!!
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/29/2025, 3:38 PM
The need to have Lex team up with Superman so early on just doesn’t sit right with me. Brainiac is a character who’s long over due, and Mongul And War World seem like enough for a movie of its own. The tendency to mash things up and mix together storylines which then deprives us of ever seeing a specific arc is a damn shame.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/29/2025, 3:46 PM
actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role -

I better apply 😌
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/29/2025, 3:47 PM
It’s gotta be Psycho-Pirate. Right? I mean that character is right up Gunn’s alley. He’s a completely off-the-wall character that is obscure enough that Gunn can just change the character to fit one of the 4 or 5 caricatures he knows how to write.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/29/2025, 3:51 PM
@LenSpiderman - only the newer Psycho-Pirate who actually wears a tricorner hat and has laser snakes for hair, though. But keep the comedy/tragedy mask themed tunic, just for good measure. Really go for it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/29/2025, 3:52 PM
Brainiac or Mongul would be awesome.

View Recorder