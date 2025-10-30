BACK TO THE FUTURE: Tony Hawk Talks Marty McFly's Skateboard In This Exclusive Featurette Clip

This month, Universal Pictures is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, the Academy Award–winning sci-fi adventure from filmmaker Robert Zemeckis.

The game-changing movie returns to theaters on October 31for a limited engagement in premium large screen formats, including Dolby Cinema, 4DX and D-Box, among others. This marks the first time Back to the Future will be presented on the world's largest screens.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has also just released the Back to the Future Trilogy – 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set.

That includes all three films in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, packaged with a collectable Flux Capacitor SteelBook, an exclusive Gibson Mini Guitar replica, an OUTATIME metal license plate, a Back to the Future: A Visual History booklet, and an assortment of replica items from the Universal archives.

To mark the occasion, we have an exclusive clip from the movie's home entertainment release—fans can also collect individual Steelbooks for each film in the trilogy—exploring Back to the Future's impact on skateboarding in the 1980s.

The clip, an excerpt from the "Untold Stories of Back to the Future" featurette, sees pro skater Tony Hawk weigh in on the significance of Marty's skateboard. There are also insights from stunt coordinator Walter Scott, co-writer and producer Bob Gale, and stunt double John Clay Scott.

Check out this exclusive Back to the Future clip in the player below.

Here's a full list of the newly produced featurettes you'll find in the Back to the Future Trilogy – 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set:

40 Years Later: Reflecting on the Future – Co-writer/producer Bob Gale reflects on the legacy and cultural impact of the films.

Co-writer/producer Bob Gale reflects on the legacy and cultural impact of the films. Back to Hill Valley – Join Bob Gale along with Donald Fullilove ("Mayor Goldie Wilson") as they revisit and discuss some of the most iconic filming locations.

Join Bob Gale along with Donald Fullilove ("Mayor Goldie Wilson") as they revisit and discuss some of the most iconic filming locations. Untold Stories of Back to the Future – Journey back in time with crew members as they share their personal stories from the set.

Journey back in time with crew members as they share their personal stories from the set. TCM Classic Film Festival Panel – Bob Gale, cinematographer Dean Cundey, and stunt double Charlie Croughwell reunite at the 40th anniversary premiere.

Bob Gale, cinematographer Dean Cundey, and stunt double Charlie Croughwell reunite at the 40th anniversary premiere. A Mystery in History – Discover the rich history of the Gibson guitar Marty McFly plays at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance and hear from the cast as they rally fans to help find the iconic prop that’s been missing for 40 years.

Released on July 3, 1985, Back to the Future introduced audiences to Marty McFly (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael J. Fox), a small-town California teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a plutonium-powered DeLorean invented by his eccentric friend, Doc Brown (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd).

Stranded in the past, Marty must ensure his teenage parents (Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover) fall in love or risk erasing his own existence. With time running out, he teams up with a younger Doc in a last-ditch effort to harness a bolt of lightning and return to 1985.

Will you be watching Back to the Future when it's back on the big screen this weekend?