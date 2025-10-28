SCREAM 7: The First Trailer For Slasher Sequel Rumored To Be Released Just In Time For Halloween

Scream fans have been anxiously awaiting a first look at some footage from the seventh instalment in the classic slasher franchise, and if a new rumor proves to be accurate, we'll be seeing Ghostface back in action this week.

According to reliable scooper Daniel Richtman, the first trailer for Scream 7 will be released online this Thursday - just in time for Halloween.

Plot details are still under wraps, but we may know what to expect from the now mandatory opening kill sequence.

Major spoilers follow.

Apparently, the scene finds a couple (played by Michelle Randolph and Jimmy Tatro) checking into an Airbnb with a sinister history: The house used to belong to one of the original Ghostfaces, Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). The couple is then stalked and killed by the latest incarnation of the masked maniac, who burns the building to the ground after dispatching his/her victims.

Lillard has been confirmed to return as Stu, but it's highly unlikely that he's actually carrying out these murders as Ghostface (find out more below).

Neve Campbell will be back as Sidney Prescott for Scream 7, and she won't be the only familiar face we see.

David Arquette is also set to return as former police officer Dewey Riley, along with one of the two OG Ghostfaces, Lillard's Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher, and Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface, Roman Bridger.

Are these characters somehow still alive, or will the Scream franchise finally introduce a supernatural element?

According to an earlier rumor, some of the previous movies' Ghostfaces (as well as some other characters, evidently) will return via AI/Deepfake technology, which will reportedly "play a significant role in the plot." It seems part of the new Ghostface/Ghostfaces plan to torment Sidney will be to make her believe that the killers she defeated in earlier films have returned to exact their revenge.

Courteney Cox will also reprise her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”