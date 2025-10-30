SCREAM 7 Trailer Pits Ghostface Against Sidney For What Looks Like The Most Brutal, Bloody Chapter Yet

The first trailer and poster for Scream 7 are here (via FearHQ.com), and it sees the spotlight shift fully to Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott following Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's departure from the long-running horror franchise.

Returning stars Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown show up for a few frames, but the focus is primarily on Sidney and her daughter as they match wits with a deadly new Ghostface. The killer appears to be someone important from Sidney's past, and is clearly out for revenge.

Courteney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers, and the movie looks like a fun new addition to the franchise. Scream VI ended in a way that makes it pretty easy to move on from Sam and Tara Carpenter, and despite the many controversies, all signs point to this being "classic" Scream.

"I don’t want to give anything away about the reason [Scream 7] had to be a Sidney movie because there’s a really cool reason," writer Guy Busick recently teased. "In all these movies, you have to ask, 'Why now? What is the thing Scream is commenting on now?' Scream is always in a conversation with the audience about the state of movies, the state of horror movies and in particular, franchises."

He added, "There is a really specific reason why Sidney is in this movie. I will say there is a reason and we were happy with it when we cracked it. We went to Neve Campbell and said, 'This is why. This is why Sidney now.' Neve was like, 'Oh, I get that.' I pitched Kevin [Williamson] this first, too. I came up with the story with my co-writer on [Scream] 5 and 6, James Vanderbilt."

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Joel McHale joins the cast of Scream 7 as Sidney's husband, Mark Evans. Scott Foley, who played Roman Bridger in Scream 3, is also returning, alongside franchise veterans Matthew Lillard and David Arquette. As we're sure you know, their respective characters are dead, so let the speculation commence.

Joining them in the movie will be Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro.

Scream creator and original writer Kevin Williamson steps behind the camera for the first time to direct Scream 7. Guy Busick wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Busick and James Vanderbilt.

Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026. Check out the new trailer and poster for the movie below.