SCREAM 7 Trailer Reignites Controversy Over Melissa Barrera's Firing, Sparks Calls For Boycott

The Scream 7 trailer has reignited backlash for the movie, with some calling for boycotts of it due to the firing of former Scream star Melissa Barrera.

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 31, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Source: Fear HQ

The first trailer for Scream 7 was recently released, featuring Neve Campbell's return as Sidney Prescott. The movie, however, is much different than its initial iteration, as it was originally set to focus on Melissa Barrera's Sam and Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter. Plans for the sequel changed when Barrera was fired from it after making statements on social media regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict. A day after her firing, Ortega dropped out of the film. Following that, director Christopher Landon exited the project as well. 

Scream 7 was then reworked, and Neve Campbell—who had previously decided not to return for Scream 6 due a pay dispute—was signed on to star. The film is now centered around Sidney and her daughter (Isabel May) as they're forced to defend themselves against a new Ghostface. As mentioned, the first trailer for the movie recently came out, but its release has courted controversy on social media, as people are expressing their dissatisfaction with the film: 

As reported by Deadline, the Palestinian-led movement Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement is also supporting a boycott against the film, supported by various other organizations. 

In 2024, in an interview with The Independent, Barrera spoke about her firing and how it affected her:

"It was the darkest and hardest year of my life, and I had to reevaluate everything. There were times where I felt like my life was over. It was quiet for like 10 months. I was still getting offers for small things here and there—I'm not going to lie and say there was nothing—but [the message] was, ‘Oh, she probably doesn’t have work, she’ll say yes to anything.'"

In 2025, nearly two years after her exit from Scream 7, Ortega opened up about the real reason for leaving the horror franchise: "It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling. It was all kind of falling apart. If 'Scream VII' wasn't going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time."

Furthermore, Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) spoke to Ashley Cullins for her book, "Your Favorite Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror." There, he explained why he stepped down from the director's chair, stating that Sam was supposed to be the main character in Scream 7"There was no movie anymore. The whole script was about her. I didn't sign on to make 'a 'Scream' movie.' I signed on to make that movie. When that movie no longer existed, I moved on."

Scream 7 will arrive in theaters on February 27, 2026. 

SCREAM 7 Trailer Pits Ghostface Against Sidney For What Looks Like The Most Brutal, Bloody Chapter Yet
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/31/2025, 3:31 PM
I mean it looks pretty good, but also.. FREE PALESTINE
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 10/31/2025, 3:35 PM
My favorite slasher series by far. I’m not a fan of what they did to Melissa Barrera, she deserved much more, but I also can’t help but feel excited for Neve to be back!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 10/31/2025, 3:44 PM
Yeah...they aren't in it. We have known this for a while now...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/31/2025, 4:08 PM
While I enjoyed Melissa’s Sam and Jenna’s Tara in the previous 2 films , I felt their arc ended in a satisfying manner to an extent in 6 so I’m fine with focusing back on Sidney , her family & friends aswell as others in her orbit for this installment…

User Comment Image

Paramount were definitely in the wrong and I support Barrera (and Ortega who left in solidarity) fully but I will say , I do think this looks good and will definitely try to check it out!!.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 10/31/2025, 4:08 PM
The United States of Israel supports this movie and the actions of its producers and the intentional targeted starvation of civilian populations.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 10/31/2025, 4:20 PM
@Rpendo - Fooled by Pallywood.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/31/2025, 4:34 PM
I wonder if Barrera would have been fired if she'd waited until now to say what she said?
Vigor
Vigor - 10/31/2025, 4:43 PM
@TheFinestSmack - great point .. we can only wonder but i think I know the answer
Odekahn
Odekahn - 10/31/2025, 4:42 PM
This looks good! Cant wait to see it!

