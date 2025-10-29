James Gunn’s Position At DC Studios Seems To Be Safe, As Paramount Reportedly Intends To Keep Him On As Co-CEO

There's been a lot of speculation regarding James Gunn and Peter Safran's future at DC Studios. Now, a new report indicates that, should Paramount buy WBD, the co-CEOs will remain in their positions at DC.

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 29, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: Bloomberg

DC Studios may have been recently formed, but speculation is already running rampant about the studio going away. This started when it was announced Paramount had been submitting bids to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, which, in turn, prompted the confirmation that the legendary studio was, indeed, for sale. Shortly after that, people began to wonder whether the future of the DCU was in question. Speculation became more prominent when James Gunn seemingly addressed a possible exit from his position during an interview. 

According to a new report, however, Gunn and Safran's place at the studio is safe. Per Bloomberg, Paramount Skydance CEO, David Ellison, who's been the driving force behind the bids for WBD,"wants to keep the creative teams of the two studios, while consolidating some of the marketing and distribution, according to people familiar with his plans."

The outlet also stated there have been no decisions made about whether or not a merged Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery would let go of either of the company's studio lots. YouTuber John Campea, of The John Campea Show, backed up the report, stating his sources confirmed to him that some of the people Paramount is planning to keep on after a potential merger are James Gunn and Peter Safran: 

"I know a couple people over at Paramount, into which I wrote—and I quoted this article out of Bloomberg. I said, 'Ellison plans on keeping the creative teams in place—And I specifically and directly asked, 'Does that include [WB Motion Picture co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy], and does that include James Gunn and Peter Safran?' To which they gave me a simple response: 'Yes.'" 

This is a promising development for DC Studios. However, it is important to point out that, should Paramount become the new owner of Warner Bros. Discovery, there could be at least two possible outcomes for the superhero studio. The first is, the operating structure remains the same, and DC Studios remains with the freedom it's been stated to enjoy so far. The second option is that, under the new regime, there could be a tighter oversight, particularly since a merged corporation stemming from WBD and Paramount would have multiple different subsidiaries and properties to manage. 

Another thing to consider is that, as Bloomberg pointed out in the report, the 2019 merger between Disney and 21st Century Fox resulted in a smaller movie output from the studios. If merged, Paramount would have to carry WBD's financial responsibilities. And, though superheroes have proven profitable in the past, their R.O.I.—at least theatrically—has decreased considerably. Depending on the financial outcome of projects like Clayface and Supergirl, the merged Paramount-WBD could, theoretically, either shorten or widen the monetary and creative flexibility DC Studios currently has.

Again, though, this is speculation. WBD has yet to accept a buying bid. As such, we won't get a clearer idea of the course the company will take until there is a firm buyer in place. 

What do you think about James Gunn and Peter Safran potentially staying on at DC Studios following a WBD-Paramount merger? Let us know in the comments!

Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/29/2025, 12:08 PM
The usual suspects

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/29/2025, 12:19 PM
@Ikusa - lolz! 😂
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/29/2025, 3:18 PM
Thank god Gunn is outta here.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/29/2025, 12:10 PM
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 10/29/2025, 12:13 PM
Oh no.......
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/29/2025, 12:15 PM
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Put that in your pipe and smoke it haters
mck13
mck13 - 10/29/2025, 12:17 PM
Well DC has lost me as a fan who consumes their product...after 30 years. Im done. No more $ from me. Good luck courting a new fans.😒👎🏿
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/29/2025, 1:10 PM
@mck13 - no loss at all. you might be the most annoying fan on the entire planet.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/29/2025, 1:18 PM
@mck13 - apparently S25 has generated a ton of new fans already...
mck13
mck13 - 10/29/2025, 6:46 PM
@UltimaRex - really when Peacemaker only topped out at 700K viewers per episode & The Penguin had 5 MILLION per episode! Gunn Superman TOPPED out at $615 Million & sold only HALF as many tickets as Man Of Steel & BvS? When Creature Commando couldn't crack the TOP 20 0n HBO Max?!! Yeah Thats a HUGE Fan base 😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂
mck13
mck13 - 10/29/2025, 6:53 PM
@McMurdo - Nothing more annoying than a Gunn Fan. Theyre a small fan base that can't get more than 700K to eat an episode of Peacemaker then y'all SHRINK to 400K Viewers on the Season Finale😂🤣🤣😂 You guys love your Superman WEAK & CRYING..who gets Kicked in the nuts & called a BITCH in his own movie! Not to mention he wasn't even the hero in Superman & The Guardians Of The DC movie. You guys are the worst! sure not fans of the characters your fans of Gunn & Corporate. So enjoy Gunns bad costumes, weak scripts full of forced comedy, sexual innuendo & gratuitous cursing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 12:17 PM
Honestly , not surprised by this if the merger does indeed happen…

Regardless of whether one has personally liked the DCU so far or not , all 3 projects have been well received and successful to varying degrees so what incentive would Ellison have to get rid of Gunn & Safran as of now?.

Like I get if you are rooting for them being replaced because you just don’t think Gunn is a good fit for the DCU or have not enjoyed his work thus far but we are only 3 projects in (all of which written and directed by Gunn for the most part) with us getting right now 3 more that have different voices behind them next year so unless those fumble badly then both Gunn & Safran will be here to stay for the foreseeable future.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/29/2025, 12:17 PM
It’s YOUR money Paramount…
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/29/2025, 3:05 PM
@soberchimera - can’t be worse than Disney marvel
EarlChai
EarlChai - 10/29/2025, 12:17 PM
No surprises there.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/29/2025, 12:20 PM
Well here we go……….🤦🏻‍♂️
kseven
kseven - 10/29/2025, 12:21 PM
Remember when Paramount put out the first Iron Man?
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/29/2025, 3:05 PM
@kseven - that was so many years ago, are the same people even in charge?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/29/2025, 12:23 PM
I'd be cool with that. Besides that weak AF Peacemaker S2 finale, I've been enjoying what he's done with the DCU so far, especially how great Peacemaker S1 was.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/29/2025, 3:08 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - all four ?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/29/2025, 12:25 PM
I have a feeling there are going to be a lot of comments I can't see in this thread. lol
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/29/2025, 12:25 PM
Get this f**king image out of my face
User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/29/2025, 12:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg - sure, in 2027 when they use a promo image from MOT.
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 10/29/2025, 12:56 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Its obnoxious.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/29/2025, 3:06 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I choose that over fantastic four
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/29/2025, 12:26 PM
Told you.
?si=EZ0jvxweOy8BVVRx
SirReginald
SirReginald - 10/29/2025, 12:26 PM
Sweet lubricating tears
Robin1994
Robin1994 - 10/29/2025, 12:27 PM
The snyderbots are crying, throwing up, and shitting all over themselves lmao. The biggest cult of losers I've seen seen
Forthas
Forthas - 10/29/2025, 12:30 PM
Whoever is reporting this is not reading the room correctly. I think they mean the people running Warner Bros. films and Matt Reeves. My understanding is that Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy's contracts were not expiring this year; however, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced their contracts were being renewed anyway. Their contracts were set to expire in 2026, but due to a series of successful films, the renewal was brought forward. Which brings us to James Gunn, who is in the same situation as his contract is set to expire next year ...but

1) He has not had his contract renewed
2) Expressed doubt that he would still be around
3) Has pivoted from most of his original plans
4) Has nothing upcoming that looks like it could move the needle to his benefit.

My money is on Gunn leaving. If Paramount were to keep him, then that would mean the buffoonery that has plagued DC films since 2013 until today is just shifting addresses, and it will be more of the same.
Robin1994
Robin1994 - 10/29/2025, 12:31 PM
@Forthas - Cope harder
Forthas
Forthas - 10/29/2025, 1:12 PM
@Robin1994 - Sure! Just counter my points...

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/29/2025, 1:12 PM
@Forthas - They aren't gonna cut him. Superman did well in the US and was critically acclaimed. starting from scratch means more risk from their point of view. I do think Supergirl needs to be a hit though for their to truly be security. but im confident it will do well.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/29/2025, 1:28 PM
@McMurdo - I applaud your faith...BUT... doing "well in the US" was not good enough to make the film profitable at the box office. Unless it wins an academy award the fact that a bunch of pseudo critics on Rotten tomatoes juiced up the rating so they could get an interview with James Gunn is not going to cut it.

I think the problem with the upcoming Tv shows and films is that James Gunn is not directly involved in them. Even if they do well the argument could be made that shows and films that James Gunn makes himself don't do well. How does that look marketing wise? It already looks bad that Matt Reeves one films and one TV show has out performed TWO James Gunn films and TWO James Gunn TV shows in combined viewers.

Is it impossible that Gunn sticks around? No! Crazier things have happened. But I think there is not much more than a 20% chance they keep him. The one thing that can potentially save him is the fear that DC can't afford to reboot again so soon. There is a way around that, but I can't be too confident the suits at Paramount would be smart enough to figure it out.
Robin1994
Robin1994 - 10/29/2025, 1:36 PM
@Forthas - You're such a miserable fool that comments on every article DC related like clockwork. You seem to have such an issue with the fact that DC is finally putting together a cohesive set of movies/shows that are actually critically well received. You miss the days when DC movies were getting an average of 20% approval rating from critics and were clowned and lambasted. You miss when the greatest superheroes and the DC brand got so utterly destroyed that C characters like Antman, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange had movies that overtook Snyder movies in terms of popularity. You're mad that Superman, the original and most iconic superhero ever, is finally getting a sequel after 40 years. In short, you're angry that the DC brand is no longer being completely dragged through the mud. So how about you actually counter with points?
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 10/29/2025, 2:18 PM
@Forthas - User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 10/29/2025, 2:49 PM
@Robin1994 -

"So how about you actually counter with points?"

User Comment Image

"You seem to have such an issue with the fact that DC is finally putting together a cohesive set of movies/shows that are actually critically well received."

Np I have an issue with the fact that DC is putting together a cohesive set of movies/shows that no one wants to watch.

"You miss the days when DC movies were getting an average of 20% approval rating from critics and were clowned and lambasted."

Actually, what critics think is not what I am or should be concerned about. Horror films for example typically given poor ratings but become classic films. The same can be said of a lot of science fiction films.

"You miss when the greatest superheroes and the DC brand got so utterly destroyed that C characters like Antman, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange had movies that overtook Snyder movies in terms of popularity."

That has never happened!

"You're mad that Superman, the original and most iconic superhero ever, is finally getting a sequel after 40 years."

No I have been asking for it for the last decade. Batman V Superman did serve as the sequel but I wanted one that was better planned and executed.

"In short, you're angry that the DC brand is no longer being completely dragged through the mud."

That is funny because no other user on here can state that they raised concerns about the direction of the DC brand BEFORE it ever got dragged through the mud and all of my concerns were realized. With receipts...
https://comicbookmovie.com/justice-league/editorial-not-including-the-dark-knight-trilogy-in-a-dc-universe-is-a-recipe-for-disaster-a82733
So I am not mad the DC brand is being dragged through the mud... I am mad the DC brand is STILL being dragged through the mud to the point that no one is watching it.






Robin1994
Robin1994 - 10/29/2025, 6:02 PM
@Forthas - Again all I hear is sweet cope and delicious tears. Funny thing is there wasn't a single "fact" in your post just some really shitty opinions. But either way I can do the same so here.

"Np I have an issue with the fact that DC is putting together a cohesive set of movies/shows that no one wants to watch."

Right and you're telling me that the ones that averaged a 20% approval rating and were endlessly mocked for the last decade and a half people were dying to see lmfaoo.There's already more cohesiveness, connectedness, and world building with current DC across just a couple shows and one movie than across the DCEU's 10 year run.

"Actually, what critics think is not what I am or should be concerned about. Horror films for example typically given poor ratings but become classic films. The same can be said of a lot of science fiction films"

Nice way to deflect from any accountability in regards to trash filmmaking. Movies get judged by critics just like you get judged by a performance evaluation at work and just like car brands get judged by reliability and accident rating. There's a certain standard of work within every industry and every profession. You must have grew up on participation trophies. Also not sure the point about your statement about plenty of horror movies not being very well received when there's plenty of those. There were literally two instant classic horror movies just this year in Sinners and Weapons that were both critically and commercially lauded.

"No I have been asking for it for the last decade. Batman V Superman did serve as the sequel but I wanted one that was better planned and executed."

That is literally not a superman sequel and played second fiddle to their more iconic character in Batman. That was by design. Oh and by the way in 4 short years Zack Snyder had already completely nuked all of the goodwill from the Dark Knight trilogy and "Batfleck" was considered a disaster and mercilessley memed and mocked. If you're calling Superman getting cukked by batman (the same batman that was mocked to no end) as a sequel idk what to tell you. Not to mention the movie was a flaming turd and genuinely one of the worst I've ever seen. The Martha incident was one of the cringiest scenes in a superhero movie ever.

"That has never happened"

That's delusional and you know it. Guardians of the Galaxy was considered one of the most memorable team up movies in terms of B and C characters we've ever seen. A virtually unknown IP was taken and turned into a beloved trilogy that a generation of kids is going to look fondly upon. Sadly the DCEU did the opposite. At absolute best Man of Steel was a very divisive movie that a lot of people did not enjoy. This should have never been the case with the most iconic superhero IP and DC filmmaking is still reeling from this stuff.

Messiahman
Messiahman - 10/29/2025, 6:53 PM
@Forthas - Oooh, here's the part where I get to block some random idiot who, in spite of never having lived nor worked in Hollywood, thinks he knows how studios work... and then immediately proves he has absolutely no clue. Love to see it!
mck13
mck13 - 10/29/2025, 6:56 PM
@McMurdo - keep saying how well it did domestically when OVERALL IT FAILED! $615 Million...FORBES said it LOST OVER $45 MILLION!!!! Gunn has YET to make a PROFIT! His SMALL fan base cannot sustain DC 😂😂😂😂😂😂
mck13
mck13 - 10/29/2025, 6:57 PM
@Robin1994 - Your a SHILL for the company of DC...not a 😴🥱🧐🧐
