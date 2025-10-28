STAR WARS Fans Continue Putting Pressure On Disney As THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Backlash Intensifies

STAR WARS Fans Continue Putting Pressure On Disney As THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Backlash Intensifies

Star Wars fans have made it clear that they're unhappy with Disney's decision to scrap actor Adam Driver and filmmaker Steven Soderbergh's The Hunt for Ben Solo plans, and the campaigns are ramping up.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 28, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

It was recently revealed that Star Wars sequel trilogy star Adam Driver and filmmaker Steven Soderbergh had been quietly developing The Hunt for Ben Solo. The movie, written by Scott Z. Burns, received a stamp of approval from Lucasfilm but was ultimately scrapped by Disney's Bob Iger and Alan Bergman.

The Hunt for Ben Solo came so close to being made that it was reportedly ready to shoot when Lucasfilm took it to Disney to get a green light. However, for the first time in the Star Wars studio's history, the House of Mouse turned down a project that was ready to begin production. 

Driver and Soderbergh are no longer under NDAs, hence breaking their silence on the project last week. However, while they're reportedly not looking to force Disney's hand, fans are. The backlash to the decision to shelve the movie has been vocal on social media and is showing no sign of ending. 

Over the weekend, fan B.D. Neagle managed to get a billboard for The Hunt for Ben Solo displayed in Times Square. It featured phrases like "No one's ever really gone" and "Hope lives. Ben is alive!"

Another fan, Brianna Johns, has even started putting up "Missing" posters for Ben Solo/Kylo Ren around Disney Studios headquarters. Collider spoke with Johns, who explained why she's among those hoping to change Disney's mind. 

"Why the missing poster? Because Ben Solo disappeared. Where did he go? Fans want answers (and I’m sure Rey does too.) Star Wars exists on the level it does in the cultural zeitgeist because of its fans. When the news of The Hunt For Ben Solo broke, the outcry was outrageous."

"In a fandom that’s usually heavily divided, it was both astonishing and refreshing to see everyone coming together. What’s more is it gave me hope. Two years of development from Adam [Driver] and Steven [Soderbergh] just for this project be shelved feels like a disservice to us all."

The Hunt for Ben Solo was set to reveal that Kylo Ren had somehow survived his run-in with Emperor Palpatine. For some reason, Iger and Bergman couldn't get their heads around the notion of resurrection in the Star Wars franchise. 

Will this fan campaign be successful? Well, fans have spent the past seven years campaigning to #MakeSolo2Happen, and a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story is no closer to becoming a reality. Disney giving this movie the green light now would be a smart marketing decision, but at the same time, it's hard to imagine the studio bowing to pressure from fans or filmmakers. 

Time will tell, but it's become clear that fans want to see The Hunt for Ben Solo more than many of the other Star Wars movies that are currently in various stages of development.

Stay tuned to SFFGazette.com for the latest updates on The Hunt for Ben Solo as we have them.

RUMOR: Lucasfilm Taking ROGUE SQUADRON Back To The Drawing Board...And It Won't Be Heading To Theaters
Related:

RUMOR: Lucasfilm Taking ROGUE SQUADRON Back To The Drawing Board...And It Won't Be Heading To Theaters
THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Had A Completed Script And Was Ready To Shoot When Disney Pulled The Plug
Recommended For You:

THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Had A Completed Script And Was "Ready To Shoot" When Disney Pulled The Plug

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/28/2025, 3:17 PM
Well, Disney doesn't listen to fans.....like ever. So why does anyone think this time will be the straw that breaks the aardvark's back?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 10/28/2025, 4:11 PM
@CorndogBurglar - wouldn't be funny if disney decided to make this movie and no one shows up? 😂 talk about next level trolling 😂
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/28/2025, 3:20 PM
PM
These Star Wars fans are in the roon whit us Josh?
mountainman
mountainman - 10/28/2025, 3:27 PM
I guess I just don’t hang out in the corners of the internet where the people passionate about this project hang out. Haven’t seen any of this pushback at all. I guarantee the GA doesn’t care that this isn’t being made.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 10/28/2025, 3:30 PM
@mountainman - I don't think GA cares about Star Wars right now at all.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/28/2025, 3:47 PM
@ImNotaBot - in fairness, the GA also had no idea about "release the snyder cut" it was a total online thing. My wife couldn't even tell you who Zack Snyder is.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 10/28/2025, 3:29 PM
Now Disney will announce a new trilogy featuring Rey Skywalker, Jar Jar Binks, Disney+ Boba Fett and Osha from the hit series The Acolyte. Directed and written by Simon Kinberg the visionary director of X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 10/28/2025, 3:31 PM
The pressure has to come on. Even harder if it wasn’t hard enough.

“MORE!!!!!!!!!”

Doctor Who has been freed from the awful Disney corp.

Now Ben Solo needs to be, too.


“MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/28/2025, 3:46 PM
@IronGenesis -

You are fired!!
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/28/2025, 3:33 PM
Shit is weak.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/28/2025, 3:50 PM

Those people who liked the last horrible Star Wars trilogy, and worse Solo, are starting to smell like the Snyderheads.

They want something truly awful to come back. It's getting almost creepy.
TK420
TK420 - 10/28/2025, 3:51 PM
Lucasfilm is broke. Disney+ is broke. The fire sale begins in 2026...
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 10/28/2025, 3:56 PM
When is the last time a company made a thing, a phone, an app, a film, a type of AI, that the public already wanted? No, they just do things that are convenient for them and shove it down peoples throats.
User Comment Image
krayzeman
krayzeman - 10/28/2025, 4:06 PM
Fans got Deadpool made after seeing the test footage so i see no reason this cant be made since a full script is already complete and you got a heralded director and actor already on board on a well know franchise? Seems like a no brainer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 4:09 PM
Damn man , all this fervor over a movie that we know nothing about plot wise…

I mean imagine if Disney does give Lucasfilm the greenlight for this movie and the latter being back the creative team but it ends up not being received well by fans then what?.

Also it makes me wonder why we haven’t had this kind of uproar for Fincher’s scrapped SW film too though I guess it was because it was awhile ago and moreso was just an idea at best so oh well.

Anyway , the Hunt for Ben Solo does seem more exciting then perhaps majority of the SW films that are officially in development right now just on the basis of the people behind it but I still would need to know story & character details about it before even beginning to campaign for its revival.
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 10/28/2025, 4:19 PM
Disney must be incredibly confused. People criticize them non-stop about recycling properties by pumping out sequels, screaming "give us original stories." So, they put out the Mandalorian, BoBF, Acolyte, Andor, Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka. Hit, miss, hit, miss, hit ... And they can't figure out what the magic formula is. LOL. All they know is that they have some arbitrary mandate for 50%+ minority representation from Disney; so, the movie starring the white guy is definitely out ... Not a problem unless some disappointed movie star does a "Deadpool" and leaks it. LOL (again). Man, this is some funny stuff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 4:47 PM
@LeoAtrox1 - I find it funny though when they do give original stories then hardly anyone shows up
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 10/28/2025, 4:22 PM
KK: "Can we put a chick in it and........"
Fogs
Fogs - 10/28/2025, 4:26 PM
Reading SW news is like watching an authopsy. It's not pretty but we want to know a bit better what killed it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/28/2025, 4:34 PM
Not surprised, made total sense to give Ben Solo his own project.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 10/28/2025, 4:44 PM
Steven Soderbergh and Adam Driver in a project should be enough reason to greenlit this thing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 4:51 PM
@cadunovaes01 - I agree but tbf , it’s not like they haven’t had misses aswell
Huskers
Huskers - 10/28/2025, 4:46 PM
I mean why would Disney ever consider having a Skywalker survive the Skywalker Saga?!?! Especially when you can just take a Palpatine and slap the Skywalker label on them!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/28/2025, 4:52 PM
So when STAR WARS "fans" put pressure on Disney they're still fans.
But when Superman "fans" put pressure on WB they're a cult.




User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder