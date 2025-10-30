SUPERGIRL Star David Krumholtz Says Movie Will "[Clarify] What The House Of El Is All About"

SUPERGIRL Star David Krumholtz Says Movie Will &quot;[Clarify] What The House Of El Is All About&quot;

Supergirl star David Krumholtz has shared new details about his role as Zor-El in the upcoming DC Studios movie, promising fans that it will "further [clarify] what the House of El is all about."

By JoshWilding - Oct 30, 2025 10:10 AM EST

Supergirl is the next DCU movie from DC Studios, but how will it deal with the revelation that Jor-El and Lara sent their son to Earth to conquer the planet and form a harem? 

James Gunn's decision to put a new spin on the Man of Steel's parents received a mixed response from fans, even if it led to Kal-El further embracing his human parent and identity as Clark Kent. Now, Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz has shared new insights into his Supergirl role as Zor-El, Kara's father. 

"It's very true to the graphic novel that it’s based on, Woman of Tomorrow," the actor says in the video below. "Which is great. I’m thrilled to be sort of the next piece of telling the story of Krypton and sort of further clarifying what the House of El is all about."

This implication seems to be that we can expect to spend some time on Krypton, where we'll learn more about the House of El and, presumably, the fact that Supergirl's parents likely didn't have the same outlook as Zor-El's older brother and his wife.

Krumholtz went on to say that "everybody knows that Jason Momoa is playing Lobo in it...it’s [the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow] comic plus Lobo."

There's a lot of intrigue and excitement surrounding Supergirl, particularly as it's a cosmic adventure based on one of the Girl of Steel's most popular comics, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. 

It was recently reported that Supergirl is undergoing reshoots to add David Corenswet's Superman to the movie. If those claims are accurate, we'd imagine that's to set up 2027's Man of Tomorrow, a movie we expect will see Milly Alcock return as the Maiden of Might. 

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

karazorel
karazorel - 10/30/2025, 10:31 AM
Wonder when the first teaser trailer will be released for SG.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/30/2025, 10:33 AM

This better be the great movie that Superman wasn't, or Gunn's world will crumble. Fingers crossed.

#NoBatmanNoPeace.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/30/2025, 10:42 AM
People are acting like 'galactic imperialism' is out of character for the House of El, but there is already reference to this in the comics. I'm not sure why people are mad about this, none of that matters when Clark wasn't raised on Krypton. His good nature and sense of purpose comes from his Midwestern upbringing. That's always been clear.

Now what I'm really interested in, is finding out what someone who WAS raised on Krypton thinks about it. 'SUPERGIRL' is gonna be a lot of fun. Easily my MOST anticipated film for 2026.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/30/2025, 10:45 AM
@JackDeth - Krypton used to be imperialist, Daxam is one of their former colonies. But they’ve been famously isolationist in the comics for centuries if not millenia prior to its destruction. Not allowing anyone off or on the planet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/30/2025, 10:46 AM
@JackDeth - agreed , Superman has always been a classic case of nature vs nurture which is what the film touched on aswell.

There are versions where he was raised by other people who weren’t as good as most versions of the Kent’s and he turned out much worse.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/30/2025, 11:03 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Exactly. 'RED SON' is the perfect example of this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/30/2025, 10:43 AM
Cool , sounds good!!.

Most likely I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s revealed that Zor-El and Alura didn’t agree with Jor-El and Lara’s viewpoint on humanity or their mission for their son hence perhaps even planned to send Kara to save her & stop her cousin…

Honestly , I kinda hope we explore this version of Krypton & The El’s more since they are probably one of the more interesting ones we have had on screen or have the potential to be since I do think Jor-El and Lara weren’t necessarily “evil” but thought they were just doing the right thing for their child and species.

Anyway , I’m looking forward to the film and I’m assuming the flashback scenes we’ll get with Kara and her parents!!.

centaur
centaur - 10/30/2025, 10:54 AM
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 10/30/2025, 11:10 AM
I'm looking forward to this. Can't wait for a first official look at Lobo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/30/2025, 11:25 AM
@Patient2670 - I honestly don’t think he’ll have a big role in the film but hopefully it’s a nice introduction to the character.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 10/30/2025, 11:47 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh, I totally agree. I've always loved the character, and Momoa is born to play him. I just hope they do it justice.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/30/2025, 11:12 AM
If Alcock’s Supergirl must spread her genetic line here using our planet’s men, then I’ll take one for the team and the good people of Earth.

