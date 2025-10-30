SUPERGIRL Star David Krumholtz Says Movie Will "[Clarify] What The House Of El Is All About"

Supergirl is the next DCU movie from DC Studios, but how will it deal with the revelation that Jor-El and Lara sent their son to Earth to conquer the planet and form a harem?

James Gunn's decision to put a new spin on the Man of Steel's parents received a mixed response from fans, even if it led to Kal-El further embracing his human parent and identity as Clark Kent. Now, Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz has shared new insights into his Supergirl role as Zor-El, Kara's father.

"It's very true to the graphic novel that it’s based on, Woman of Tomorrow," the actor says in the video below. "Which is great. I’m thrilled to be sort of the next piece of telling the story of Krypton and sort of further clarifying what the House of El is all about."

This implication seems to be that we can expect to spend some time on Krypton, where we'll learn more about the House of El and, presumably, the fact that Supergirl's parents likely didn't have the same outlook as Zor-El's older brother and his wife.

Krumholtz went on to say that "everybody knows that Jason Momoa is playing Lobo in it...it’s [the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow] comic plus Lobo."

There's a lot of intrigue and excitement surrounding Supergirl, particularly as it's a cosmic adventure based on one of the Girl of Steel's most popular comics, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

It was recently reported that Supergirl is undergoing reshoots to add David Corenswet's Superman to the movie. If those claims are accurate, we'd imagine that's to set up 2027's Man of Tomorrow, a movie we expect will see Milly Alcock return as the Maiden of Might.

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.