MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Becomes POWER GIRL In Impressive New Fan-Art

Sydney Sweeney may seem like a bit of an obvious pick to play Power Girl in a movie, but sometimes the most obvious choice is still the best, and the Christy star remains a very popular fan-cast for Kara Zor-L.

We've already seen quite a bit of fan-art depicting Sweeney as DC Comics' alternate universe take on Supergirl, but we think you'll agree that this latest design by concept artist 21XFour is well worth a look.

Sweeney has become one of the most in-demand young actors in Hollywood, and we have heard that both Marvel and DC Studios have expressed interest in bringing her on board. Even if this is true, there's nothing to say that Sweeney would be rushing back to any superhero franchise following the critical and commercial reception to Madame Web.

Though Sweeney hasn't been as critical of the notorious Sony Pictures bomb as some of her co-stars, she has suggested that she always viewed the project as little more than a stepping stone to elevate her profile.

"It’s always fun to be able to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself," she told Empire in a recent interview. "I hadn’t done a studio film yet, and I had started my production company [Fifty-Fifty Films]. I had some properties that I really wanted to be able to take out to studios, and I needed to be able to get my name to have more value, within a studio household."

"Doing a project like that really helps you on in the market. I also wanted to be able to do something that my cousins can watch. I have a bunch of little teenage cousins, and they don’t really understand what I do. I thought it would be so cool to be able to do something that they’d actually think was fun and cool."

At any rate, it'll probably be a long time before we see Power Girl take flight on the big (or small) screen. Though the character has a lot of potential, DC Studios only just introduced a new version of Supergirl (Milly Alcock) in James Gunn's Superman ahead of her solo outing next year.

Would you like to see Sydney Sweeney suit-up as Power Girl in the DCU? Check out the artwork below, along with 21xFour's take on Brandon Sklenar as Batman.

