DC Comics Reveals "Punk Rock" Variant Covers Inspired By SUPERMAN Movie's Positive Message

"Maybe that's the real punk rock."

Superman delivered a long-overdue, far more hopeful take on the Man of Steel than other recent interpretations, and filmmaker James Gunn used the DC Studios reboot to establish that kindness is cool.

In a conversation with Lois Lane, Superman explains why seeing the good in the world is the "real punk rock." Now, DC Comics is launching a new series of Superman-inspired variant covers inspired by the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025.

DC Comics will kick off 2026 with a six-string scream. In January, the company will publish a set of punk rock-themed variant covers across six comic book titles featuring Superman, Supergirl, and more, each one a rebellious remix of the Man (and Woman) of Tomorrow, brought to life by some of comics' most fearless artists.

From safety pins to zine-style slogans, these comic book covers channel the raw energy, DIY spirit, and anti-establishment ethos of punk rock, all while celebrating the enduring power of Superman, Supergirl, and their allies to stand up, speak out, and fight for what’s right. Kindness is the new punk rock!

Here's a full breakdown of DC's Punk Rock Variant Cover Lineup:

Action Comics #1094 – Annie Wu turns up the distortion with a punk-rock Superboy thrashing an electric guitar mid-solo, amps blazing and attitude dialled to eleven.

Dave Johnson delivers a bold, black-and-white zine-style cover with the rallying cry "Kindness is the new punk rock" scrawled across Superman.

Mike Allred goes full anarcho-pop, plastering Superman over a giant anarchy symbol surrounded by safety pins, torn textures, and retro rebellion.

Marguerite Sauvage paints Kara Zor-El as a punk heroine: fierce, stylish, and ready to break the mold.

Fabrizio De Tommaso captures the duo looking like they just stepped out of a gig and into a showdown.

Dan Hipp transforms Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman into punk rock icons in his signature vibrant style: patched jackets, wild hair, and all the attitude you can handle.

As noted, these limited-edition "Punk Rock" variant covers will be available at comic shops starting January 2026. Whether you're a longtime punk, a die-hard DC fan, or just someone who believes in kindness with a side of chaos, this DC variant cover series is for you.

Check them out below, and let us know which of these covers is your favourite in the comments section.