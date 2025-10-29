What Was ComicBookMovie's Favorite Superhero Movie Of 2025?

What Was ComicBookMovie's Favorite Superhero Movie Of 2025?

2025 saw the release of four superhero blockbusters. Despite their varying degrees of financial success (or lack thereof), most of them received a warm critical reception. What was your favorite film?

Editorial Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 29, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

For many comic book fans, 2025 was a highly anticipated year in terms of superhero adaptations. On the film side, all four projects represented a significant milestone for their respective studios. Captain America: Brave New World was the first Captain America movie in nearly nine years, starring a new actor as the Sentinel of Liberty. *Thunderbolts saw many of Marvel Studios' misfit or less popular characters band together for a major motion picture.

Superman was the first feature film in the nascent DCU, and lastly, The Fantastic Four: First Steps marked the return of Marvel's first family in a decade, following a string of films that disappointed critically—and in the case of 2015's Fantastic Four, financially, as well. Most of this year's comic book projects enjoyed a healthy public reception, and that got me thinking: 

Which Is ComicBookMovie's Best Superhero Movie From 2025? 

We want to hear from our readers. Out of the four major superhero movies released this year, which one do you think was the best? As a reminder, here are the four projects in question: 

  • Captain America: Brave New World
  • *Thunderbolts
  • Superman
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps

I'll get the ball rolling. While I loved almost all of them to some degree, the crown has to go to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie is just a perfect representation of Marvel's First Family, encapsulating what I, and many others, had wanted to see from the superhero team for years—decades, even. A close second is *Thunderbolts, but The Fantastic Four remains the reigning champion of my ranking. 

Something curious happened with this year's comic book movies. Realistically speaking, none of them lived up to their financial potential. Some fared worse than others, such as Captain America: Brave New World and *Thunderbolts. But even the highest-earners—The Fantastic Four and Superman—did not reach the heights that comic book movies became expected to reach comfortably just a few years ago. 

However, despite their financial hardships, the majority of 2025's comic book films performed wonderfully critically, which is a hard streak to achieve. *Thunderbolts earned an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score, Fantastic Four: First Steps received an 86%, and Superman got an 83%. Even Brave New World, which scored a pretty-bad 46%, is still talked about somewhat fondly. Recent years have seen comic book movies struggle public perception-wise, so it's refreshing to see them get a long-overdue critical victory lap. 

Now it's your turn—drop your favorite comic book film of 2025 in the comments, and tell us why it's your pick.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Writer Zeb Wells Tapped To Pen Legendary's BUCK ROGERS Reboot
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Writer Zeb Wells Tapped To Pen Legendary's BUCK ROGERS Reboot
Paramount CEO Reportedly Plans To Use AI To Increase Movie And TV Output If WBD Merger Goes Through
Recommended For You:

Paramount CEO Reportedly Plans To Use AI To Increase Movie And TV Output If WBD Merger Goes Through

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
willyburz
willyburz - 10/29/2025, 4:02 PM
Thunderbolts was my favorite, followed by the Fantastic 4
RolandD
RolandD - 10/29/2025, 4:03 PM
Superman
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 10/29/2025, 4:05 PM
1.F4
2.Thunderbolts
3.Superman/Captain America
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/29/2025, 4:05 PM
Fantastic Four, which surprised me. It's more of a family Drama more than anything, but the set design, visuals, and action set pieces were just so Damn good. It really does have its own feel compared to the typical MCU Action Comedy formula🤷🏾‍♂️
Spike101
Spike101 - 10/29/2025, 4:07 PM
Honestly they all failed to reach expectations, there’s certainly so good parts to Thunderbolts and First Steps but they are both still pretty poor if the truth be told. Very sad really ad all four had great potential.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/29/2025, 4:15 PM
@Spike101 - I agree on Superman and Cap 4, and partially on F4. But Thunderbolts? Movie was really good, and there was no hype around it, so definitely exceeded expectations for me.
Spike101
Spike101 - 10/29/2025, 4:45 PM
@Urubrodi - I think it’s fair to say Thunderbolts was the best. The Red Guardian character just played for laughs ruins everything he’s in for me unfortunately.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 10/29/2025, 5:15 PM
@Spike101 - He’s played for laughs until he isn’t.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/29/2025, 4:07 PM
I believe that 'Wicked: For Good' will be the best C.B.M. of 2025.

User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 10/29/2025, 4:08 PM
RE : >>>"What Was ComicBookMovie's Favorite Superhero Movie Of 2025?"

I mean,....if we're talking about Comicbookmovie writers' favorite superhero movie....and based on the number of articles they wrote (and are still writing), and the amount of ink they spent on the guy,...there's only one choice as an answer to that question they could possible have gone with.

Otherwise......


User Comment Image
JDL
JDL - 10/29/2025, 4:08 PM
*T-Bolts
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/29/2025, 4:09 PM
pretty weak year for comic movies, but if i had so say, thunderbolts was the best, not a great film just ok and out of the list it was the only thing that got me to feel "something" with the sentry's story
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/29/2025, 4:09 PM
Were any of them good?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/29/2025, 4:53 PM
It’s pretty funny that “Superman” isn’t number one on anyone’s list LOL
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/29/2025, 4:10 PM
Thunderbolts - Okay, wouldn't mind watching again if it was randomly on

Captain Falcon - Garbage

F4 - I'm not watching it but might like it better than Captain Falcon

"Super""man" - Absolute wet dog sh1t, easily the worst one when you factor in the creative opportunities that were wasted on that sh1t.


RedFury
RedFury - 10/29/2025, 4:11 PM
1.Superman for overall fun.

2.Fantastic Four for the absolute quality.

3.Thunderbolts for the emotional hit.

4.Captain America for no other reason than to fill out the fourth spot lol.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/29/2025, 4:12 PM
1. Thunderbolts
2. F4
3. CA4
4. Superman
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/29/2025, 4:14 PM
@Urubrodi - User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/29/2025, 4:18 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
Darth258
Darth258 - 10/29/2025, 4:16 PM
Thunderbolts
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 10/29/2025, 4:18 PM
1.) F4
2.) Thunderbolts
3.) Superman
4.) Brave New World
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 4:20 PM
Honestly , I don’t particularly have a favorite this year atleast as of now…

The weakest for me is Brave New World but there were aspects of that I enjoyed enough to find it be a decent 3 star film.

The other three in Superman , Thunderbolts & Fantastic Four First Steps were solid films that all connected with me despite their flaws for various reasons.

Ultimately , I would give this year of cbms a “B” which meant it was a good one imo but hopefully next year & beyond is even better!!.

User Comment Image
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 10/29/2025, 4:25 PM
1 - Superman, really liked it, captured the essence of the character and told a meaningful story

2 - Thunderbolts, was a good mcu movie after a series of missteps, explored really well its themes but didn't use most of the cast to its full potential, ghost and john walker could have had more scenes

3 - Fantastic Four, wanted to like it but thought it was just above ok, felt like the characters had been deprived of most of their negative traits to give us some kind of squeaky clean family that you don't see in reality, and galactus was nerfed a lot compared to the comics, heck maybe even the cloud in rise of the silver surfer is stronger

4 - Captain America Brave New World, was ok I guess, if you think too hard about the plot it falls apart and nothing the leader did made sense, the final fight was enjoyable
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/29/2025, 4:31 PM
Very impressive. Every single CBM this year was awful. This genre needs a HARD reboot.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
cyclopstb
cyclopstb - 10/29/2025, 4:38 PM
Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts are my favorites
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/29/2025, 4:39 PM
Thunderbolts
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 4:43 PM
Upcoming CBMS 2026:

1.Supergirl
2.Spider Man:Brand New Day
3.Clayface
4.Avengers:Doomsday

Upcoming CBMS 2027:
1.Spider Man:Beyond The Spiderverse
2.Man of Tomorrow
3.The Batman:Part 2
4.Avengers:Secret Wars.

What are you guys most looking forward to?.
Polaris
Polaris - 10/29/2025, 4:44 PM
Thunderbolts*
ManOfSteele
ManOfSteele - 10/29/2025, 4:45 PM
1. Superman
2. Thunderbolts*
3. Fantastic Four
4. Captain America: Brave New World
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/29/2025, 4:46 PM
1.F4
2. thunderbolt
3. Cap4
4. A pile of shit
5. 2 piles of shit
6. 2 piles of shit and a few wank stains
7. Superman
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/29/2025, 4:46 PM
none of them were amazing.
Superman was.... okay...
Thunderbolts had it's moments but some bad writing.
FF had bad writing and I didn't like any of the actors enough to care.
Captain America was pointless and a yawnfest.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 10/29/2025, 4:49 PM
Thunderbolts.



Cap 4 was good ok
Superman was hash
F4 good quality but lacks substance.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/29/2025, 4:50 PM
1.F4
2.Thunderbolts/Captain America
4.Superman
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/29/2025, 4:51 PM
First place is a toss-up between Thunderbolts and Superman. Two completely different movies, but both excellent by their own rights. I'd need to rewatch to be sure. Beyond that, FF:FS is an easy top three, and CA:BNW is . . . you know, last.
Cap55
Cap55 - 10/29/2025, 4:52 PM
Thunderbolts
FF4
Superman
Cap
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 10/29/2025, 4:55 PM
I want to say Superman but I can't. Here's the definitive list:

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2. *Thunderbolts
3. Superman
4. Captain America: Brave New World
Forthas
Forthas - 10/29/2025, 4:55 PM
Fantastic Four

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 10/29/2025, 4:57 PM
1. Thunderbolts.
2. This was hard for me, but after seeing Superman and F4. I honestly have to give them both this spot. Because it’s hard for me to choose between either of them.
3. Capt 4.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/29/2025, 4:58 PM
NOT Superman.

FF
Thunderbolts
CA BNW
.
.
.
.
.
Superwhineyandweakman
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder