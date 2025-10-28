AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY Writers Wanted The Young Avengers To Defeat Kang... But There Would've Been A Twist

Avengers: Doomsday writer Michael Waldron has revealed that he and Jeff Loveness pitched what sounds like a fun scenario for the Young Avengers when they were working on The Kang Dynasty...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 28, 2025 06:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios announced Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con last year, with Robert Downey Jr. set to make his MCU return as the villainous Doctor Doom. As we know, this next Avengers movie was previously titled "The Kang Dynasty," and was shaping up to be a very different film prior to Kang actor Jonathan Majors' firing

Now, co-writer Michael Waldron - who also worked on the Doomsday script - has shared details on an intriguing scenario he pitched to Marvel along with co-writer Jeff Loveness.

Waldron and Loveness wanted The Young Avengers to defeat Kang.... kind of! After the team took the villain down, they were going to discover that he was actually an inexperienced variant of the all-powerful Conqueror.

"Jeff Loveness and I spent an afternoon pitching on the Young Avengers defeating a version of Kang and being so stoked about it...only to discover that that particular Kang carried a little card that said to Be Patient with him, it was his first day as a Kang. And then they were so bummed," Waldron said during a Reddit Q&A. "I think he was gonna be the lizard Kang from the end of Kang Dynasty? I don't know. Anyway we had fun."

We assume he means the Lizard Kang from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene.

This sounds like it could have been a fun scene, and Waldron's idea would obviously seem to confirm that the Young Avengers were going to feature in The Kang Dynasty. The team will likely appear in either Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars (or both), and are expected to be the focus of a Disney+ series titled The Champions.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/28/2025, 6:07 PM
THE KANG DYNASTY Writers may have Wanted that but the audience didn't and don't for doom
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 10/28/2025, 6:08 PM
Horrible. Glibness that was a hallmark of MCU movies. Understandably, he has been demoted. Right?!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/28/2025, 6:09 PM
Oh my god is fapening!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/28/2025, 6:24 PM
Was losing to ants not humiliating enough?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 6:25 PM
Lol , that does sound fun if not a bit too cheeky perhaps (feels very Rick & Morty aswell).

I wouldn’t be surprised if this was part of a scenario where the Young Avengers went on their mission to defeat one of the Kang variants with this being how it turned out as other heroes/teams took on the other ones.

Anyway , i’m ok with that not happening though I still wish the original plan for Kang to be the Multiverse Saga Big Bad was followed through but oh well , it wasn’t meant to be which is disappointing as someone who enjoyed Majors performances and his take on the variants!!.

User Comment Image
Pathogen
Pathogen - 10/28/2025, 6:30 PM
So dumb.

