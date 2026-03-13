SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Website Launches And A Link To The Upcoming Trailer Has Been Discovered

It was recently reported that the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be released as soon as next week. Now, that's all but confirmed, as the movie's official website has gone live.

There's nothing there yet beyond a familiar logo, but fans on social media have done some digging and unearthed a link to the trailer, which isn't live...yet (no surprises there). Still, this does rather suggest that the long-overdue first look will indeed swing online next week.

Digging through the Spider-Man: Brand New Day website's code, we see that it will eventually be updated with "Videos," "About," Behind The Scenes," "Gallery," "Characters," Sweeps," and "Ticketing" categories. Those aren't necessarily all coming with the trailer, but it seems the curtain is about to be pulled back on this one in a big way.

It's about time, and a trailer dropping early next week would give Sony plenty of momentum heading into April's CinemaCon event. The wall-crawler is expected to be a focal point of the studio's presentation in Las Vegas.

In January, Cretton said that "directing Spider-Man was one of the roles of a lifetime for me," and explained that while he doesn't typically like to put a "stamp" on things that would be the "pinnacle" of his career, Brand New Day is different.

"I look at every project that I work on, and it’s really just, I haven’t done this before, is it exciting for me for the next two years?" the filmmaker continued. "And Spider-Man is definitely that."

"All the creatives involved when I came on board wanted to do something that felt different," Cretton noted. "Of course, it’s still the Spider-Man that everybody loves, but this is a new chapter in his life, and that tonal shift was something that was really exciting to me. It felt really different, and it was an extremely gratifying experience."

Stay tuned for updates on Spider-Man: Brand New Day as we have them.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.