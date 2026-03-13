THE VAMPIRE LESTAT Opening Credits Sequence Released As AMC Announces Official Premiere Date

"The Devil's Road finally has an end in sight. Or, perhaps, a beginning."

The third season of Interview with the Vampire, which is officially titled The Vampire Lestat after the second novel in Anne Rice's saga, is set to premiere on June 7, and AMC has released a new poster along with the season's opening credits.

The revamped credits sequence features new song, "All Fall Down," as well as striking imagery of Lestat (Sam Reid) fully embracing that rockstar life. We also see quick flashes of various vampires from popular culture, including Nosferatu and Edward Cullen from Twilight.

Season 3 finds Lestat de Lioncourt on the warpath after vampires were outed by Daniel Molloy (Eric Bobosian) in the book he wrote after interviewing Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson). Ever the opportunist, Lestat ultimately decides to take advantage of the situation by embarking on a multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his past.

"As his band’s popularity and star power rises," reads the show's official synopsis, "so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population."

All Fall Down by The Vampire Lestat-- his second single, as well as the opening theme for the show, is out now!



Start streaming with us here:

Apple Music: https://t.co/RJUxGrtNKg

Spotify: https://t.co/43SW6fMkVB

YouTube:

Opening Credits: https://t.co/9J35bt36LW

Song:… pic.twitter.com/ZRVjc5tLPl — Interview with the Vampire Updates (@iwtvupdates) March 13, 2026

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

Could one of these "others" be Claudia, perhaps? The child vampire met her end in the penultimate episode of season 2, but actress Delainey Hayles was glimpsed in a recent teaser, and Reid seemingly hinted that her spirit could return to haunt her maker during a 2025 interview with THR.

“Claudia is going to be the biggest mistake Lestat has ever made in his entire life — not the fact that she’s alive, but the fact that she died. The death of Claudia is going to be the thing that haunts him forever, and I wish that he did save her. I’m not sure if he knew that he could, but the fact that he saw her look at him with a pure connection at the end — and the two of them did share a connection at multiple times in their lives. I think he’ll never get that image [of Claudia dying] out of his head, and I think what it does is it also sets us up for a relationship with a haunting of Claudia and Lestat that is quite exciting.”

He continued, “I think we’ve got the potential of not letting Claudia go, because Lestat has not gotten any closure there, and he has a lot to atone for. He has done some really terrible things, and I think a wonderful motivation for a character going forward is shame.”

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