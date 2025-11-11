THE VAMPIRE LESTAT Embraces The Rockstar Life In New Teaser; TALAMASCA Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

THE VAMPIRE LESTAT Embraces The Rockstar Life In New Teaser; TALAMASCA Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

AMC has released a new promo for the third season of Interview with the Vampire, and it finds Lestat (Sam Reid) right at home as a diva-like rockstar...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 11, 2025 07:11 PM EST
Production recently wrapped on the third season of Interview With the Vampire in Toronto, and AMC has released a brief new teaser featuring Lestat (Sam Reid) embracing the rockstar diva life (well, undeath) to the fullest.

Season 2 concluded with the big reveal that Armand made Daniel a vampire out of spite. This marked a significant departure to the source material, but the show did serve as both a retelling and sequel (of a sort) to Anne Rice's first novel right from the start, so a few changes were inevitable.

In the final scene, we see Louis telepathically inviting the vampires that want him dead for spilling their secrets to come and take a shot, leaving them with a warning: "I own the night."

Though the first two seasons of IWTV proved very popular with critics, The Mayfair Witches was not positively reviewed, and AMC's second spin-off, Talamasca: The Secret Order, seems to be falling somewhere in between.

With 22 reviews counted, the show is currently sitting at 64% on Rotten Tomatoes.

During Interview's recent NYCC panel, it was announced that Sheila Atim has joined the cast as Akasha, who was previously played by the late Aaliyah in The Queen of the Damned. The extended trailer (see below) also confirmed the return of Delainey Hayles as Claudia.

The child vampire met her end in season 2's penultimate episode, but Reid seemingly hinted that her spirit could return to haunt her maker during a recent interview with THR.

“Claudia is going to be the biggest mistake Lestat has ever made in his entire life — not the fact that she’s alive, but the fact that she died. The death of Claudia is going to be the thing that haunts him forever, and I wish that he did save her. I’m not sure if he knew that he could, but the fact that he saw her look at him with a pure connection at the end — and the two of them did share a connection at multiple times in their lives. I think he’ll never get that image [of Claudia dying] out of his head, and I think what it does is it also sets us up for a relationship with a haunting of Claudia and Lestat that is quite exciting.”

He continued, “I think we’ve got the potential of not letting Claudia go, because Lestat has not gotten any closure there, and he has a lot to atone for. He has done some really terrible things, and I think a wonderful motivation for a character going forward is shame.”

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

