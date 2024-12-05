THE MAYFAIR WITCHES: Alexandra Daddario's Rowan Powers-Up In New Season 2 Teaser

Though nowhere near as acclaimed as Interview With the Vampire, AMC's The Mayfair Witches became very popular with viewers, and a second season is coming exactly one month from today...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: AMC
Source: Via FearHQ

AMC's critically-acclaimed adaptation of Interview With the Vampire recently wrapped its superb second season, but the network's other serialized take on the works of the late Anne Rice, The Mayfair Witches, is also set to return for a sophomore run, and a new teaser trailer and poster have now been released.

The first season concluded with Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) giving birth to a human incarnation of the demon known as Lasher (Jack Huston), fulfilling the Mayfair family prophecy in the process.

This came on top of Rowan discovering that she is the heiress to a long line of witches - and learning the truth behind her own parentage, which ultimately led to her using her new magical abilities to turn her biological father to stone.

“In the books, [Lasher] grows really quickly in a matter of minutes. We’ve drawn it out a little bit,” showrunner Esta Spalding reveals to TV Line. "By the end of the premiere, Jack Huston emerges into our story and is there for the rest of the season."

Birthing this version of Lasher means that Rowan “has all of the powers that Lasher had before,” Spalding adds. “That’s a really exciting part of the season."

Check out the new teaser and key art below, along with the previously-released full trailer.

Season 2 will also see the return of main cast members Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels. Additional cast includes Ben Feldman, Ted Levine and Thora Birch, amongst others.

Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, season two of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, showrunner Esta Spalding, Tom Williams, Michelle Ashford, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, and is produced by AMC Studios.

