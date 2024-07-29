INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE: First Season 3 Teaser Introduces "Rockstar Lestat"

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE: First Season 3 Teaser Introduces &quot;Rockstar Lestat&quot;

AMC has unveiled the first teaser for the third season of Interview With the Vampire, which will adapt the second novel in Anne Rice's saga, The Vampire Lestat...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: AMC
Source: Via FearHQ

“I am the Vampire Lestat. I am immortal, more or less. The light of the sun, the sustained heat of an intense fire — these things might destroy me. But then again, they might not.”

The first teaser for the third season of Interview With the Vampire is now online after debuting during San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, and it introduces the world to "Rockstar Lestat" (Sam Reid).

In the promo, we hear Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) preparing to conduct an on-camera interview with the centuries-old vampire, who finally emerges from his dressing room and jokingly introduces himself as Justin Bieber. When Molloy asks Lestat what he thought of his book - an account of the events Louis described over the previous two seasons - he starts to cough uncontrollably as Lestat's song, "Long Face," begins to play.

Check out the teaser below, along with the first footage from season 2 of The Mayfair Witches.

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

Could one of these "others" be Claudia, perhaps? The child vampire met her end in last week's penultimate episode, but Lestat actor Sam Reid seemingly hinted that her spirit could return to haunt her maker during an interview with THR.

“Claudia is going to be the biggest mistake Lestat has ever made in his entire life — not the fact that she’s alive, but the fact that she died. The death of Claudia is going to be the thing that haunts him forever, and I wish that he did save her. I’m not sure if he knew that he could, but the fact that he saw her look at him with a pure connection at the end — and the two of them did share a connection at multiple times in their lives. I think he’ll never get that image [of Claudia dying] out of his head, and I think what it does is it also sets us up for a relationship with a haunting of Claudia and Lestat that is quite exciting.”

He continued, “I think we’ve got the potential of not letting Claudia go, because Lestat has not gotten any closure there, and he has a lot to atone for. He has done some really terrible things, and I think a wonderful motivation for a character going forward is shame.”

Are you looking forward to more Interview With the Vampire? Drop us a comment down below.

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE Officially Renewed For Season 3; Will Adapt THE VAMPIRE LESTAT
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2024, 10:26 AM
Man shits about to get weird
gmit92
gmit92 - 7/29/2024, 10:35 AM
Agreed. Can't effing wait!!

Season 1 and 2 were SO good, but this looks like such a weird jolt in tone and I just KNOW Sam Reid will deliver. He is so brilliantly alluring as Lestat, even this small taste was so great.
Dunejedi
Dunejedi - 7/29/2024, 10:50 AM
@gmit92 - Sam Reid is phenomenal. I’m salivating at the prospect of him taking center stage.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 7/29/2024, 10:41 AM
Is this coming out already? I feel like the second season just ended

