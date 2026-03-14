BATMAN v SUPERMAN Director Zack Snyder Shares Photo Of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman In Batman's Gauntlets

Much to the surprise of fans, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice introduced the DCEU's Wonder Woman. The title was a bit of a giveaway, of course, but when the movie was announced, no one expected to see the Trinity assemble for a battle with Doomsday.

The Fast & Furious star being cast as Diana Prince was met with a mixed response. Still, Gadot would go on to play the hero in several DCEU movies, including Wonder Woman, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash.

Gadot's acting abilities were frequently criticised during her stint as the hero, and she won't reprise the role in James Gunn's DCU. Despite that, promoting Netflix's Heart of Stone in 2023, the actress insisted her return was in the works.

Talking repeatedly about meeting with Gunn and Peter Safran, Gadot strongly hinted that the duo had assured her she would return as the iconic DC Comics character in a new Wonder Woman movie. We're not sure if there were some crossed wires, but the plug was pulled on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 shortly after DC Studios was formed.

So, that's it for Gadot's Wonder Woman, but Zack Snyder has just shared a never-before-seen shot of the Justice League star suited up as the Amazon...wearing Batman's gauntlets! It's a fun show that nicely complements the photo Gadot shared in 2018 of her wearing the Dark Knight's cowl (you can also see that below).

Snyder once had very different plans for the DCEU's Wonder Woman. "The idea of that was an early riff we were doing: once Wonder Woman left the island in search of Ares, what happened to her in her different incarnations?" he said in 2024. "My idea for it was that she would travel around the world looking for Ares and she would go to every place where there was conflict."

"On those battlefields she found these lovers, warriors, and they would age out because she is immortal," the filmmaker elaborated. "They would be her lover for ten years or they might die in battle, and it was probably sad for a lot of the guys because they would see her starting to be nice to the next young soldier and be like, 'Oh, I’m being replaced.'"

"But all the guys that she had with her were those loyal warriors she found on the battlefields all over the world," Snyder continued. "We talked about if Steve Trevor was there in Crimea. It was never a screenplay, but we talked about it so much that it kind of had its own life."

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been tasked with penning the new Wonder Woman movie for DC Studios, though there's still no word on who will play the DCU's Amazon Warrior.