The Vampire Lestat Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed Amid Glowing First Reviews; New Teasers Released

The Vampire Lestat Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed Amid Glowing First Reviews; New Teasers Released

Season 3 of AMC's Interview With the Vampire is set to premiere on June 7, and The Vampire Lestat has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: AMC
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The third season of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, which is officially titled The Vampire Lestat, is set to premiere on June 7, and the review embargo has now lifted.

With 13 reviews counted, The Vampire Lestat is sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 2 concluded with the big reveal that Armand made Daniel a vampire out of spite. This marked a significant departure from the source material, but the show did serve as both a retelling and a sequel (of a sort) to Anne Rice's first novel right from the start, so a few changes were inevitable.

In the final scene, we see Louis telepathically inviting the vampires that want him dead for spilling their secrets to come and take a shot, leaving them with a warning: "I own the night."

Though Louis will appear in season 3, the show will now shift focus to Lestat (just in case the title didn't give it away), who has entered his "rockstar era."

During Interview's NYCC panel last year, it was announced that Sheila Atim has joined the cast as Akasha, who was previously played by the late Aaliyah in The Queen of the Damned. The most recent trailers (see below) also confirmed the return of Delainey Hayles as Claudia.

The child vampire met her end in season 2's penultimate episode, but Reid seemingly hinted that her spirit could return to haunt her maker during an interview with THR.

“Claudia is going to be the biggest mistake Lestat has ever made in his entire life — not the fact that she’s alive, but the fact that she died. The death of Claudia is going to be the thing that haunts him forever, and I wish that he did save her. I’m not sure if he knew that he could, but the fact that he saw her look at him with a pure connection at the end — and the two of them did share a connection at multiple times in their lives. I think he’ll never get that image [of Claudia dying] out of his head, and I think what it does is it also sets us up for a relationship with a haunting of Claudia and Lestat that is quite exciting.”

He continued, “I think we’ve got the potential of not letting Claudia go, because Lestat has not gotten any closure there, and he has a lot to atone for. He has done some really terrible things, and I think a wonderful motivation for a character going forward is shame.”

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/3/2026, 7:10 AM
Let me be FIRST to say that review status is SUS AF

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