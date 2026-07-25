Queen Of The Damned: AMC's IWTV Rebrands Again For Fourth Season; Akasha Returns In First Teaser

Queen Of The Damned: AMC's IWTV Rebrands Again For Fourth Season; Akasha Returns In First Teaser

AMC has officially renewed Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire for a fourth season, and the show has been rebranded as Queen of the Damned...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 25, 2026 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: AMC
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The Vampire Lestat has played his final gig, and it's now time for the Queen of the Damned to headline.

AMC announced that Interview With the Vampire will return for a fourth season during San Diego Comic-Con, and along with another title change, the series has a new showrunner. Hannah Moscovitch will take over from Rolin Jones, who will remain on as an executive producer alongside Moscovitch and Mark Johnson.

Season 4 will focus on She Who Must Be Kept, Akasha (Sheila Atim), who was introduced in episode 5 of the third season.

“In The Vampire Lestat, Mark, Rolin, Hannah, and this extraordinary cast delivered an unforgettable season filled with propulsive storytelling that captivated the passionate and engaged fans of this franchise,” Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to continue the journey with Queen of the Damned, one of the most iconic stories in Anne Rice’s mythology, and watch our established and beloved characters confront Akasha with their world, and ours, very much hanging in the balance.”

The Season 2 finale concluded with Lestat - who had his head reattached by Talamasca agent Raglan James, who seems to want the Great Conversion to happen - recording "The Failures," before opening his balcony door and looking over what appears to be New York City in a post-apocalyptic state.

A brief teaser has also been released, and it features Akasha issuing a chilling call to arms.

“You who have called to me, not knowing my name. You, with your dresses stained, your faces down in the mud. I have heard you. And I say this to you now: Do not let them shape you into the size of their cage. Women, get up out of the ditches where they have thrown you, and come with me now to where the men are gathered, and do what you have long longed to do. Kill them all.”

Season 3 found Lestat de Lioncourt on the warpath after vampires were outed by Daniel Molloy in the book he wrote after interviewing Louis de Pointe du Lac. Ever the opportunist, Lestat ultimately decided to take advantage of the situation by embarking on a multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his past.

"As his band’s popularity and star power rises," reads Season 3's official synopsis, "so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population."

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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