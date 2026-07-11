The Vampire Lestat: Teaser For Sunday's Penultimate Episode Released; New Posters Spotlight Akasha & Marius

We've heard their names mentioned numerous times, and last week's episode of The Vampire Lestat officially introduced two of the most powerful vampires in existence, Marius (Christopher Heyerdahl) and Akasha (Shiela Atim).

AMC has now released a pair of character posters spotlighting "The Keeper" and "The Queen."

We also have a new teaser for this Sunday's penultimate chapter of "The Failures," and while the promo includes some shots from previous episodes, there are a few intriquing glimpses of Lestat and his band performing their final show, a huge gathering of vampires (something to do with the Great Conversion, perhaps?), and Daniel Molloy bearing his fangs.

At the end of "New York," Armand murdered Lestat's lead guitarist, Larry, by compelling him to step in front of a train. We're not exactly sure what the scheming "theater kid's" endgame is, but he clearly plans to gain some measure of revenge against his former companion.

Will the Queen of the Damned have a role to play? We fully expect to see Akasha in the present day, but there's a good chance her return will be saved for the season finale.

Have you been enjoying The Vampire Lestat so far? Let us know in the comments.

You never know what to expect with Lestat.



The penultimate episode of #TheVampireLestat premieres Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/FLxX8tWFuo — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) July 10, 2026

Could be nice.



Watch the penultimate episode of #TheVampireLestat tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/Ma0l4LObFC — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) July 11, 2026

Claudia has always been part of Lestat's story.



Watch the full Backstage Pass now on AMC+'s YouTube channel. New episodes of #TheVampireLestat debut Sundays on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/tiRTgVk69s — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) July 7, 2026

Season 3 finds Lestat de Lioncourt on the warpath after vampires were outed by Daniel Molloy in the book he wrote after interviewing Louis de Pointe du Lac. Ever the opportunist, Lestat ultimately decides to take advantage of the situation by embarking on a multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his past.

"As his band’s popularity and star power rises," reads the show's official synopsis, "so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population."

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”