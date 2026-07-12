The Vampire Lestat Season Finale Teaser Released Following Shocking Penultimate Episode - Spoilers

“I am the Vampire Lestat. I'm immortal, more or less. The light of the sun, the sustained heat of an intense fire-these things might destroy me. But then again, they might not.”

Yes, we're all well aware that you're not easy to kill, Lestat, but decapitation can't be easy to come back from!

In this week's penultimate episode of The Vampire Lestat, "Montreal," we follow our humble narrator and Louis on Halloween night as they prepare for the band's final concert, a show that might just result in the deaths of countless humans in "The Great Conversion."

After paying a visit to the Witch Merrick Mayfair, who successfully manages to conjure Claudia's spirit in an emotionally devastating scene, the former lovers walk through a park, where they discuss the possibility of rekindling their relationship.

Lestat notices the recently turned Alex watching them (we assume Armand told him that his lead singer was responsible for Larry's death). The momentary distraction allows Armand and Daniel to sneak up behind Lestat and Louis, slicing both of their heads clean off.

Did the series just kill off both of its main characters at the same time? Nah!

We know Louis survives, since he appears in the season premiere's present-day timeline, and Lestat is obviously narrating the story. Exactly how they manage to return from these grievous injuries (yes, they're incredibly powerful vampires... but they had their damn heads lobbed off!) remains to be seen.

The teaser for the finale doesn't really provide any hints, but we assume Akasha will make her presence felt.

I was trying to figure out what felt off about the ep 7 trailer and it’s that there’s no dialogue just butterscotch bitch and clips #tvlspoilers pic.twitter.com/NTz5EvszzL — joce ‎ ✩⡱🩸tvl spoilers (@bratprincestat) July 12, 2026

Hear me out: this scene is the absolute epitome of these two’s chemistry and acting. They absolutely destroy every time they’re on screen together. It’s unreal #tvlspoilers pic.twitter.com/PZtXcCYMQM — ♱ (@iwtvart) July 11, 2026

THIS IS HER! THIS! IS! HER! THE BEST VAMPIRE IN THE WORLD! THE VAMPIRE CLAUDIA! [frick]ING TELL THEM #tvlspoilers pic.twitter.com/Rv1hFpZthE — linn walks the devil’s road ♱ tvl spoilers (@thesundrinkr) July 11, 2026

I knew loustat was going to be beheaded but this was still incredibly underwhelming #tvlspoilers pic.twitter.com/N9qquiqW1Q — franny (@claudiascoven) July 11, 2026

Season 3 finds Lestat de Lioncourt on the warpath after vampires were outed by Daniel Molloy in the book he wrote after interviewing Louis de Pointe du Lac. Ever the opportunist, Lestat ultimately decides to take advantage of the situation by embarking on a multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his past.

"As his band’s popularity and star power rises," reads the show's official synopsis, "so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population."

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”