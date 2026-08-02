Alien: Romulus Sequel Still Happening Despite Rumored Clashes Over...Michael Fassbender?

Alien: Romulus Sequel Still Happening Despite Rumored Clashes Over...Michael Fassbender?

A new report claims to shed some light on why Fede Álvarez walked away from his Alien: Romulus sequel, though the movie still seems to be moving forward with a new director at the helm.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2026 03:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: World of Reel (via SFFGazette.com)

Released in 2024, Alien: Romulus was widely considered a return to form for the sci-fi/horror franchise after Sir Ridley Scott's disappointing prequels. Filmmaker Fede Álvarez was supposed to return for the sequel, but exited the project last year. 

There's been some speculation about creative differences, with Scott potentially causing problems in his role as the franchise's guiding hand. Evil Dead Burn helmer Sebastien Vanicek was later said to be in the running to helm the next Alien movie, but those talks didn't pan out.

According to World of Reel (via SFFGazette.com), the Alien: Romulus sequel has been "indefinitely shelved and might not ever happen." The site claims that Scott's "hands-on involvement has become too much," with Álvarez's intention to bring Michael Fassbender back as David a major sticking point for the Gladiator director. 

Scott allegedly didn't want to hand a character he created over to another filmmaker, despite Fassbender being on board to reprise the role after reading the script. 

That's not the Alien: Romulus sequel's only problem, of course. Its two leads, Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, have moved on to the MCU, with the former expected to play X-Men's Rogue and the latter officially leading Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 as the new T'Challa. 

Still, Brian Duffield is working on a new Alien movie, which this report states will "somewhat distance itself" from Alien: Romulus. It's worth noting that the Whalefall helmer shared a post from 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell on X, implying that his take is a sequel to Romulus, and that nothing has been scrapped. It seems we'll have to wait and see how this story develops. 

It's too soon to say whether the Alien: Romulus sequel can capture the same level of success as its predecessor without Álvarez behind the camera. The movie has an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $350.9 million at the box office, a big win after Scott's underwhelming prequels. 

For what it's worth, Álvarez has said, "I don't think I was ever going to [direct a sequel]. We always knew right when we finished – this is one of those things where you come in, and you do one, and get out. Cameron, Fincher. all those directors I love, they went and did one. Obviously, Ridley created it, he has the right to make a bunch of them."

"We did want to write it. Honestly, it’s because we love the characters we created, so we want to make sure no one kills them right at the beginning of the next one. They went and killed Hicks and Newt just like that. Hey, let’s not let that happen," he continued. "We wrote it and made sure they stayed alive, and now we can let someone else make it."

Stay tuned for Alien updates as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 8/2/2026, 3:50 AM
Why not.

I don't honestly care about anything involving this franchise or Predator or anything else like these. We got some good stuff already, I just kinda expect everything new to be garbage so that I'm pleasantly surprised when it's pretty good.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/2/2026, 4:01 AM
Wish Scott would stop meddling with this franchise and those that want to make more stories in it.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/2/2026, 4:23 AM
Ridley Scott lives only to make more movies at this point.

Personally i find his movies great visually, but he needs a good script from somebody else.
I read the Alien Prometheus script and it was really good and everything made sense.
Then Ridley Scott decided to change much about it and we got a mediocre movie that could have been great.

The character "David" isn't anything spezialisiert and i don't get why anyone wants to use him/it or the black goo.

The Xenomorph character is what interests viewers, not some artificial humans.

There are lots of great Alien comics to adapt.

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