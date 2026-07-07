The Vampire Lestat Episode 5 Introduces Sheila Atim As Akasha, The Queen Of The Damned

The Vampire Lestat Episode 5 Introduces Sheila Atim As Akasha, The Queen Of The Damned

In this week's episode of The Vampire Lestat, Sheila Atim's Akasha finally makes her presence felt, and we get some idea of just how powerful - and dangerous - the Queen of the Damned is...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 07, 2026 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: AMC
Source: Via FearHQ.com

We've heard Akasha's name mentioned a few times at this stage (Lestat has her blood, you know?), but the ancient blood-sucker/demon finally made her debut during this week's fifth episode of The Vampire Lestat, "New York."

When the episode begins, Lestat says he is finally going to talk about "The Queen," before a flashback shows us Armand’s maker, Marius (Christopher Heyerdahl), pulling our humble narrator from his grave (Lestat chose to bury himself after being abandoned by his mother).

Marius tasks a reluctant Lestat with looking after Akasha and her lover Enkil, who are both frozen as stone statues, but still "very much alive."

Lestat performs this duty for 10 years, until he inadvertently restores the Queen of the Damned with a single drop of his blood. When Marius returns, he finds Lestat floating in mid-air, having drank the blood of the first vampire, as Akasha unleashes an incredible monologue (see below).

“There is something really interesting that happens to us when we’re physically incapacitated,” Atim tells TV Insider. “The force with which she expresses herself in that moment, it’s the cork popping out of the bottle. But there’s still a lot of questioning because she hasn’t been out of that space for so long, so she needs to go out there and see exactly what the answer is to all of these questions that she has about what she’s been sensing, observing, seeing over the millennia.”

“I wonder even thinking about it now how much powerlessness she’s felt over the millennia, not just frustration at what’s happening but also I could be out there rectifying it all, doing something about it,” Atim continues. “She hasn’t been able to be an active participant in any of it, and there’s been a reason for that: for the protection of vampire kind.”

We will almost certainly be seeing Akasha again in the present day, as her return is expected to be the catalyst for "The Great Conversion." 

Season 3 finds Lestat de Lioncourt on the warpath after vampires were outed by Daniel Molloy in the book he wrote after interviewing Louis de Pointe du Lac. Ever the opportunist, Lestat ultimately decides to take advantage of the situation by embarking on a multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his past.

"As his band’s popularity and star power rises," reads the show's official synopsis, "so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population."

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Lockbox: Carla Gugino & Daniel Stamm On Finding Human Truths Within Existential Darkness (Exclusive)
Related:

Lockbox: Carla Gugino & Daniel Stamm On Finding Human Truths Within Existential Darkness (Exclusive)
The Vampire Lestat Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed Amid Glowing First Reviews; New Teasers Released
Recommended For You:

The Vampire Lestat Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed Amid Glowing First Reviews; New Teasers Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder