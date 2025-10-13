THE VAMPIRE LESTAT Extended Trailer Features Surprise Return; Sheila Atim Joins Cast As Akasha

Though production is still underway in Toronto, the first full trailer for the third season of AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has been released online following its debut at New York Comic-Con (via FearHQ.com).

During the panel, which had Sam Reid (Lestat), Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel), Assad Zaman (Armand), and Jennifer Ehle (Gabriela) on hand, it was also announced that Sheila Atim has joined the cast as Akasha, who was previously played by the late Aaliyah in The Queen of the Damned.

Akasha doesn't feature in this trailer, but we do get to see a somewhat tense reunion between Louis and Lestat, who is now living his best rockstar life, and the return of Delainey Hayles as Claudia.

The child vampire met her end in season 2's penultimate episode, but Reid seemingly hinted that her spirit could return to haunt her maker during a recent interview with THR.

“Claudia is going to be the biggest mistake Lestat has ever made in his entire life — not the fact that she’s alive, but the fact that she died. The death of Claudia is going to be the thing that haunts him forever, and I wish that he did save her. I’m not sure if he knew that he could, but the fact that he saw her look at him with a pure connection at the end — and the two of them did share a connection at multiple times in their lives. I think he’ll never get that image [of Claudia dying] out of his head, and I think what it does is it also sets us up for a relationship with a haunting of Claudia and Lestat that is quite exciting.”

He continued, “I think we’ve got the potential of not letting Claudia go, because Lestat has not gotten any closure there, and he has a lot to atone for. He has done some really terrible things, and I think a wonderful motivation for a character going forward is shame.”

Are you looking forward to more Interview With the Vampire? Check out the new trailer below, along with a new look at upcoming spin-off series, Talamasca: The Secret Order.

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”