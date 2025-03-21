Jeffery Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan Fight For Manhattan In New THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY Season 2 Trailer

TWD fans will want to check out this new trailer for Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City that sees Negan and Maggie clash amid the chaos in Manhattan, and a new villain rises!

News
By GBest - Mar 21, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Walking Dead
Source: Fear HQ

AMC Networks has released a gripping new trailer for the second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, and it’s clear that the battle for survival in a crumbling Manhattan is far from over.

Season 2 is officially set to premiere in a few months on Sunday, May 4th at 9:00 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, with more brutal showdowns, power struggles, and character clashes on the horizon.

Returning to their fan-favorite roles, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan reprise their portrayals of Negan and Maggie, two characters whose fraught alliance continues to unravel. While the undead still pose a deadly threat, the bigger danger this season might be each other. With tension rising and trust wearing thin, the two find themselves caught in a power play that could reshape the future of the island.

The trailer opens with an eerie cover of “Manhattan” by Rodgers & Hart, setting a haunting tone. “Why do you want to bring back Manhattan?” Maggie asks, a question met with Perlie Armstrong’s somber reply: “We’ve lost too much.” What follows is a montage of chaos, gatherings in abandoned churches, flickering lights over a reclaimed Radio City Music Hall, and a chilling warning from Negan himself: “Power equals power. So if you ain’t with us… I guess you’re in for a bit of a shock.”

This season promises more than just walker head smashing, but deeply personal stakes. Negan seems to have found a new platform for control with a new group of followers, while Maggie navigates treacherous moral ground. The two clash again and again as they’re drawn into violent conflict, including encounters with a new villain named Bruegel, a brutal gang leader with influence over the city’s underground.

Among the intense action sequences teased in the trailer are savage brawls, high-speed chases, and even a fight with a bear in what looks to be a death brawl arena of sorts. Yet through it all, one thing is clear: the survivors are no longer just fighting the dead, they’re battling one another for the soul and control of the city.

There was also a small cut in the trailer that showed Maggie holding Negan's beloved and prized possesion, Lucille. What does this mean for Negan and Maggie in the show? Only time will tell.

Joining the returning cast this season are a few new faces with Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco, and Kim Coates. Showrunner Eli Jorné leads the creative team, alongside executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath, Michael Satrazemis, and Colin Walsh.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City will be adding even more story lines and action to the Walking Dead universe, raising the stakes and forcing its characters and viewers to question what survival really costs. Who is it that truly rules in the apocalpyse?

Will you be watching the second season when it premieres in May? Who is your favorite character in The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts on the trailer and answers in the comments section down below!

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/21/2025, 4:05 PM
JDM is getting paid regardless of people are still watching this series, so I don’t blame him for sticking around. Work is work.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/21/2025, 4:06 PM
Honestly I had no idea walking dead was still going on. I got bored like 5 seasons in, watched some of the first spin off and got bored of that too. Jeffrey dean Morgan is great though, not sure why he hasn't been doing other things. He was decent as a voice actor as conquest in invincible but I saw him more as thragg than conquest.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/21/2025, 4:21 PM
@NonPlayerC - he also is in The Boys latest season
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/21/2025, 4:36 PM
@Vigor - yeah just checked his IMDB and says he'll be in the next season too but wasn't he an essentially a tumor? lol
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/21/2025, 4:44 PM
@NonPlayerC - I don't think I've ever had such a change of heart on a show lol. I enjoyed the first season for what it was, but hot dam did that season on the farm drain my will to live.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/21/2025, 4:52 PM
@UncleHarm1 - yeah my 5 seasons comment might have been stretching it, not sure exactly when I stopped, think it was while they were at the prison. I came back to watch a few with dean morgan but he couldnt even save it for me. too many episodes a season bogged it down I think
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/21/2025, 4:09 PM
Looks like it's 98% human melodrama with 3% zombie action
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/21/2025, 4:10 PM
I thought the first season was surprisingly decent... But I'm not sure how much I buy into the Negan redemption.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/21/2025, 5:09 PM
@MarkCassidy - Was that random bear in the first season? I've not seen any of this show.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/21/2025, 4:17 PM
First season was better than I thought it'd be, looks like this season could be even more interesting.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/21/2025, 4:24 PM
AMC at one point had Breaking Bad, Mad Men and the beginning of Walking Dead all at the same time. That lineup made the channel. It was great competition for HBO and it forced FX to step their game up as well. Crazy times
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/21/2025, 4:26 PM
User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 3/21/2025, 5:18 PM
Right-hand to God: I sincerely didn't know that these spin-offs were still being produced. 😳

