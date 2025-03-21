Jeffery Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan Fight For Manhattan In New THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY Season 2 Trailer

AMC Networks has released a gripping new trailer for the second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, and it’s clear that the battle for survival in a crumbling Manhattan is far from over.

Season 2 is officially set to premiere in a few months on Sunday, May 4th at 9:00 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, with more brutal showdowns, power struggles, and character clashes on the horizon.

Returning to their fan-favorite roles, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan reprise their portrayals of Negan and Maggie, two characters whose fraught alliance continues to unravel. While the undead still pose a deadly threat, the bigger danger this season might be each other. With tension rising and trust wearing thin, the two find themselves caught in a power play that could reshape the future of the island.

The trailer opens with an eerie cover of “Manhattan” by Rodgers & Hart, setting a haunting tone. “Why do you want to bring back Manhattan?” Maggie asks, a question met with Perlie Armstrong’s somber reply: “We’ve lost too much.” What follows is a montage of chaos, gatherings in abandoned churches, flickering lights over a reclaimed Radio City Music Hall, and a chilling warning from Negan himself: “Power equals power. So if you ain’t with us… I guess you’re in for a bit of a shock.”

This season promises more than just walker head smashing, but deeply personal stakes. Negan seems to have found a new platform for control with a new group of followers, while Maggie navigates treacherous moral ground. The two clash again and again as they’re drawn into violent conflict, including encounters with a new villain named Bruegel, a brutal gang leader with influence over the city’s underground.

Among the intense action sequences teased in the trailer are savage brawls, high-speed chases, and even a fight with a bear in what looks to be a death brawl arena of sorts. Yet through it all, one thing is clear: the survivors are no longer just fighting the dead, they’re battling one another for the soul and control of the city.

There was also a small cut in the trailer that showed Maggie holding Negan's beloved and prized possesion, Lucille. What does this mean for Negan and Maggie in the show? Only time will tell.

Joining the returning cast this season are a few new faces with Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco, and Kim Coates. Showrunner Eli Jorné leads the creative team, alongside executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath, Michael Satrazemis, and Colin Walsh.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City will be adding even more story lines and action to the Walking Dead universe, raising the stakes and forcing its characters and viewers to question what survival really costs. Who is it that truly rules in the apocalpyse?

Will you be watching the second season when it premieres in May? Who is your favorite character in The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts on the trailer and answers in the comments section down below!