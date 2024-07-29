AMC Has Confirmed THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON Is Getting A Third Season

During AMC Networks' Comic-Con International Hall H panel, it was revealed that The Walking Dead fan favorite Daryl Dixon will return for a third season. The announcement was made in a packed Hall H session attended by stars Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, executive producers Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, showrunner David Zabel, and executive producer and director Greg Nicotero. A new trailer and a batch of images were released alongside this announcement. Make sure and check them out below!

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol is set to debut on Sunday, September 29th at 9 pm ET on AMC and AMC+. This season picks up where the first left off, continuing the story of Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride) as they face their pasts. Carol is on a quest to find her friend, while Daryl grapples with his decision to remain in France, causing tension within the Nest. Meanwhile, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement gains momentum, leading to a violent clash between Pouvoir and the Union of Hope over the future of France.

Production for season three will commence next month in Madrid, Spain. This season will follow Carol and Daryl as they strive to return home to their loved ones. Their journey will take them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the ongoing effects of the Walker apocalypse.

"We are incredibly proud of these shows and deeply grateful for how this new chapter in The Walking Dead Universe has been embraced by fans," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "Sending Daryl and then Carol to France was an inspired and visually striking decision for this franchise, offering a chance to do something truly different. We are eager to continue this iconic duo's travels with a third season produced and set in Spain, another beautiful country with a passionate TWD fanbase."

Norman Reedus expressed his excitement, saying, "I couldn't be more thrilled to announce a third season and to work alongside the brilliant Melissa McBride. Season two features some of my favorite storytelling of this series. Watching Melissa shine with our incredible cast and crew has been one of my fondest memories. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it, and we can't wait to continue the story."

Melissa McBride shared her thoughts: "I'm really appreciating the new challenges for Daryl and Carol being so far from all they've ever known. There's still so much ahead to unpack in France for season two, and a breathtaking finale. And now Spain! David Zabel's storytelling is making the most of all that is beautiful and unique to Spain. We start shooting there in just a few weeks, and I'm looking forward to it with great excitement!"

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for The Walking Dead Universe, added, "France transformed Daryl and Carol's story into an epic poem with its unique setting. What's to come in Spain may even surpass it. We are thrilled to bring the audience more of this terrific duo alongside new, compelling characters in a yet unseen, beautiful, and horrific corner of their broken world."

David Zabel commented, "We are all very excited to continue the epic and intimate story of Daryl and Carol as they try to get back home. Exploring new, spectacular European settings, we look forward to dramatizing the ways in which the Walker apocalypse has impacted Spain as it did France."

Season one of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon quickly became the #1 most-viewed premiere of all time on AMC+ following its debut in late 2023. It remains the most-viewed season of any show in AMC+ history, second only to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.