INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE Season 3 Poster Teases The Debut Of "Rockstar Lestat"

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE Season 3 Poster Teases The Debut Of &quot;Rockstar Lestat&quot;

AMC has released the first official key art for the third season of Interview With the Vampire, which will adapt Anne Rice's second novel, The Vampire Lestat...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: AMC
Source: Via FearHQ

The first teaser for the third season of Interview With the Vampire was released online after debuting during San Diego Comic-Con last July, and AMC has now shared the first official key art.

The poster doesn't feature any characters from the acclaimed series, and simply shows a microphone laying in a pool of blood with the cord spelling out "2026."

The promo gives us a lot more to go on, however.

In the teaser, we hear Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) preparing to conduct an on-camera interview with Lestat (Sam Reid), who finally emerges from his dressing room and jokingly introduces himself as Justin Bieber. When Molloy asks Lestat what he thought of his book - an account of the events Louis described over the previous two seasons - he starts to cough uncontrollably as Lestat's song, "Long Face," begins to play.

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

Could one of these "others" be Claudia, perhaps? The child vampire met her end in the penultimate episode of season 2, but Reid seemingly hinted that her spirit could return to haunt her maker during an interview with THR.

“Claudia is going to be the biggest mistake Lestat has ever made in his entire life — not the fact that she’s alive, but the fact that she died. The death of Claudia is going to be the thing that haunts him forever, and I wish that he did save her. I’m not sure if he knew that he could, but the fact that he saw her look at him with a pure connection at the end — and the two of them did share a connection at multiple times in their lives. I think he’ll never get that image [of Claudia dying] out of his head, and I think what it does is it also sets us up for a relationship with a haunting of Claudia and Lestat that is quite exciting.”

He continued, “I think we’ve got the potential of not letting Claudia go, because Lestat has not gotten any closure there, and he has a lot to atone for. He has done some really terrible things, and I think a wonderful motivation for a character going forward is shame.”

Are you looking forward to more Interview With the Vampire? Drop us a comment down below.

THE MAYFAIR WITCHES: Alexandra Daddario's Rowan Powers-Up In New Season 2 Teaser
Related:

THE MAYFAIR WITCHES: Alexandra Daddario's Rowan Powers-Up In New Season 2 Teaser
INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE: First Season 3 Teaser Introduces Rockstar Lestat
Recommended For You:

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE: First Season 3 Teaser Introduces "Rockstar Lestat"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/16/2025, 6:41 AM
Do you think this show has lasted this long because is a predominantly gay show?

Therefore catered to a gay audience.

Or is it because it’s a good show with a good story?

Therefore catered to a sexually blind audience.

It’s just interesting to ask and know the general opinion of a world that is truly [frick]ing divided.

For [frick]s sake
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/16/2025, 6:56 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - No idea... all I know is it's an excellent show.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/16/2025, 7:01 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - I don't think it lasted this long for catering to one side of the sexuality river. The fanbase for the novels is decently sized, the general audience knows the title thanks to the Tom Cruise/Brad Pitt movie and there's a pretty big fanbase for vampire movies/shows in general.
I can only talk for myself of course but I've been a fan of the books and original movies (yes, I also enjoyed Queen of the Damned) because it got me into Vampire: The Masquerade (my pen & paper RPG of choice).

The show does have it's ups and downs IMO. Some of the casting is odd (Armand in particular) but it's knowing what storylines are about to come is keeping people engaging, in particular the "Vampire Lestat" storyline set in present day as a parody of the music industry is a huge draw.

What I kind of do miss though is they type of vampire show like "Angel".
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/16/2025, 7:24 AM
@Blergh - Very nice breakdown.

I don’t know I sometimes tend to withdraw from shows or films that I feel sometimes can be heavily forced by the sexuality of the leads or knowing they have been changed therefore asking if it was done to cater to a specific audience.

However, as you are a fan, you obviously enjoy it based on story.

I should check it out .
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/16/2025, 7:26 AM
@MarkCassidy - Then I guess I should try and see what excellence beholds in this show.

Just been hesitant, thought it would be another Empire, start well then go in a whole different direction.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder