INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE Season 3 Poster Teases The Debut Of "Rockstar Lestat"

The first teaser for the third season of Interview With the Vampire was released online after debuting during San Diego Comic-Con last July, and AMC has now shared the first official key art.

The poster doesn't feature any characters from the acclaimed series, and simply shows a microphone laying in a pool of blood with the cord spelling out "2026."

The promo gives us a lot more to go on, however.

In the teaser, we hear Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) preparing to conduct an on-camera interview with Lestat (Sam Reid), who finally emerges from his dressing room and jokingly introduces himself as Justin Bieber. When Molloy asks Lestat what he thought of his book - an account of the events Louis described over the previous two seasons - he starts to cough uncontrollably as Lestat's song, "Long Face," begins to play.

We had our people call his people and, well, he's here.



“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

Could one of these "others" be Claudia, perhaps? The child vampire met her end in the penultimate episode of season 2, but Reid seemingly hinted that her spirit could return to haunt her maker during an interview with THR.

“Claudia is going to be the biggest mistake Lestat has ever made in his entire life — not the fact that she’s alive, but the fact that she died. The death of Claudia is going to be the thing that haunts him forever, and I wish that he did save her. I’m not sure if he knew that he could, but the fact that he saw her look at him with a pure connection at the end — and the two of them did share a connection at multiple times in their lives. I think he’ll never get that image [of Claudia dying] out of his head, and I think what it does is it also sets us up for a relationship with a haunting of Claudia and Lestat that is quite exciting.”

He continued, “I think we’ve got the potential of not letting Claudia go, because Lestat has not gotten any closure there, and he has a lot to atone for. He has done some really terrible things, and I think a wonderful motivation for a character going forward is shame.”

