DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 TV Spot Reassembles (Some Of) The Defenders, Reveals Unexpected Return

A new TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has just hit, and war is coming to Hell's Kitchen as Matt Murdock and his allies gear up to put an end to Mayor Wilson Fisk's machinations, once and for all.

There's a great shot of the Man Without Fear standing side-by-side with Jessica Jones, Karen Page, White Tiger, Cherry, and a whole army of New Yorkers wearing their own Daredevil masks (an apparent nod to Chip Zdarsky's Daredevil run, which teed up Devil's Reign).

This is a Defenders reunion, of sorts, though Luke Cage and Iron Fist are both missing. The former is expected to either make a cameo appearance in Season 2 or be mentioned ahead of a Season 3 return. As for Danny Rand, his MCU future remains uncertain.

Perhaps the biggest talking point is the shocking return of Toby Leonard Moore as James Wesley. He can be seen in a car with Fisk, and while he's in the background and a little blurred, that's the Daredevil star, alright. Presumably, this is a flashback, seeing as Karen Page gunned The Kingpin's right-hand man down in Season 1 of the Netflix series.

Of course, if you have a tin foil hat to hand, then perhaps Wesley has been resurrected by The Hand!

Pay attention, and you'll also spot Royce Johnson as Brett Mahoney, whose return has been confirmed for quite some time now.

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in the players below. Marvel Studios has also officially released the Kingpin poster, which was recently spotted in the Big Apple.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.