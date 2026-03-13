MAN OF TOMORROW: A Rumored Contender To Play The Villainous Maxima Has Emerged

Fans began to speculate that Wonder Woman might be introduced in Man of Tomorrow after scoopers shared casting details for a character that sounded a lot like DC's iconic Amazonian warrior, and it was beginning to look like director James Gunn really was in the process of searching for an actress to play Diana for his Superman follow-up.

However, the filmmaker soon took to social media to debunk the theory, and NPN later reported that the character is actually Maxima, who will serve as the movie's secondary antagonist.

In the comics, Maxima was a powerful alien from the planet Almerac, who attempted to seduce the Man of Steel because he was the only one she deemed worthy of being her husband. Though she started as a villain, she later reformed and fought alongside Superman as a member of the Justice League.

We still don't know for certain that Maxima is MOT's mysterious female villain, but a new rumor is claiming that Argentinian model and actress Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars) is in talks for the role.

The rumor originated at a relatively new outlet called Top News, but has since been boosted by a couple of more reliable scoopers.

During this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider mentioned another name that he thinks might be in contention to play Maxima: Emma Mackey, who was on the shortlist of actresses to play Lois Lane before Rachel Brosnahan landed the gig.

Sneider made it clear that he doesn't have any inside information and is simply speculating, since Mackey recently exited Nancy Meyers' untitled Warner Bros. comedy due to a scheduling conflict.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to begin shooting this April in locations around London and Atlanta. The plot will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and The Engineer (Maria Gabriella de Faria) have also been confirmed to return, and the news broke on Thursday that Aaron Pierre wll reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.