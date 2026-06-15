Evil Dead Burn Director Had To Cut A Scene To Avoid An NC-17 Rating; New Teaser & "Character" Posters Released

Evil Dead Burn Director Had To Cut A Scene To Avoid An NC-17 Rating; New Teaser & &quot;Character&quot; Posters Released

Evil Dead Burn director Sébastien Vaniček has revealed that he was forced to cut one particular scene to secure an R rating. We also have a new teaser and some unique "character" posters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 15, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

We're now less than a month away from the release of Evil Dead Burn, and the movie's official social media accounts have shared a new teaser along with some unique "character" posters.

Instead of spotlighting the film's unfortunate protagonists, the posters feature various household items that will be used as weapons against the Deadites: "Dad’s brush trimmer. A dinner fork. A family candelabra. An antique wooden corkscrew. A car headrest."

"Ordinary to us. Deadly to Deadites."

Surprising not a soul, we also have confirmation that Evil Dead Burn has officially been rated R by the MPA for "strong bloody horror violence and gore, and language."

During a recent interview with SFX, director Sébastien Vaniček revealed that he had to cut a certain scene to avoid an NC-17 rating.

"There is a scene that is not R-rated. It’s a really, really hard scene. And I have to cut it, unfortunately, so you just won’t experience it as brutally as it is right now because I need to have the R-rated movie. So we are trying to find a good balance."

This latest installment in the long-running horror franchise focuses on a woman named Alice (Souheila Yacoub), who goes to stay with her grieving in-laws after the sudden death of her husband. Grandfather has a connection to the occult, and Alice decides to read from the Necronomicon (never a good idea), unleashing bloodthirsty, sadistic demons in the process.

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

EVIL DEAD BURN unleashes the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.

The movie stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink. Sébastien Vaniček directs from a script written by Florent Bernard & Sébastien Vaniček. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce. The executive producers are Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin and Jose Canas.

Vaniček is joined behind the camera by director of photography Philip Lozano, production designer Nick Connor, editor Maxime Caro and costume designer Sarah Voon.

New Line Cinema and Screen Gems present a Ghost House Pictures production, Evil Dead Burn, unleashed into theaters on 10 July 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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GComix85
GComix85 - 6/15/2026, 9:32 AM
I swear this site posts at least one article a day about MPA film ratings.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/15/2026, 9:36 AM
Did this site already run with this same update like a month ago?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/15/2026, 9:51 AM
That red band trailer was literally one of the scariest trailers I've ever seen.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/15/2026, 9:53 AM
This will almost certainly be as bad as the last one.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/15/2026, 9:55 AM
Sucks no explanation what scene was like

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