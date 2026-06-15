Spider-Man: Brand New Day & Dune Star Zendaya Rumored To Have Been Offered Lead Role In The Fugitive Remake

Spider-Man: Brand New Day & Dune Star Zendaya Rumored To Have Been Offered Lead Role In The Fugitive Remake

A previous rumor claimed that Zendaya was being eyed for the lead role in Warner Bros.' remake of The Fugitive, and we're now hearing that she's been offered the part...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 15, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Earlier this year, a rumor that Zendaya was being eyed for the lead role in a remake of The Fugitive circulated online. The source had a spotty track record, but it looks like they may have been on the level with this one.

According to Daniel Richtman, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune star has now been offered the part, and David Keith(?) is on board to direct for Warner Bros.

The Fugitive began as a '60s TV series before being rebooted for the big screen in 1993, with Harrison Ford taking on the role of Richard Kimble, who goes on the run after being wrongly accused of murdering his wife. Tommy Lee Jones also starred as the US Marshal leading the hunt for Kimble, and ended up winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance.

Zendaya is fast becoming one of the most prolific and highly sought-after young actors in Hollywood. In addition to reprising the role of MJ in Brand New Day, she will return as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, and is also set to play the Goddess Athena in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

If she does sign on to star in The Fugitive, we assume she will play a new character and not a gender-switched take on Kimble.

During a recent interview with Elle.com, Zendaya revealed that she looks for opportunities that would allow her to challenge herself as an actress.

“I am drawn to complicated characters who I have to earn the audience’s empathy and trust for,” she said. “I want to expand the roles someone like me is allowed to do, or can do. As a Black woman, what I can do as an actress?"

Richtman has also heard that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy actress Kerrice Brooks has been cast in The Daniels' next movie, which has been described as "a time-travel superhero movie where global warming is the main villain."

Matt Damon is already on board, and Emma Stone is rumored to be in talks (you'll find more details here).

"Wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, Richard Kimble escapes from the law in an attempt to find her killer and clear his name. Pursuing him is a team of U.S. marshals led by Deputy Samuel Gerard, a determined detective who will not rest until Richard is captured. As Richard leads the team through a series of intricate chases, he discovers the secrets behind his wife's death and struggles to expose the killer before it is too late."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/15/2026, 10:33 AM
she's the best brow line actor in the game...
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/15/2026, 10:35 AM
The best remake of “The Fugitive”:

“Car Periscope” Episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm from season 8. They even use the music from the tv series.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/15/2026, 10:57 AM
@FrankenDad - My favorite remake of the Fugitive is the Batman Beyond spin-off show The Zeta Project. The animation isn't quite as good as BB, but the story is fun and interesting and the characters are charming.
n1ghtw1ng2832
n1ghtw1ng2832 - 6/15/2026, 10:37 AM
Great a whole movie with her having that stupid look on her face that shes had in every movie she's been in lately.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/15/2026, 11:11 AM
@n1ghtw1ng2832 - I personally don’t get the appeal. Like all actors, there are roles that fit, but they keep squeezing her into roles she’s obviously miscast for. Since this is a “modern take” will she be accused of killing her wife? Probably.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2026, 10:43 AM
Chris Evans starting marketing for Secret Wars already... this could've waited. Wtf are they doing over there
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZlFHzPPiHc/?igsh=MXV3d3d5bnlma2xneQ%3D%3D
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/15/2026, 10:47 AM
@bobevanz - the poster says it's an old video, and I think they mistakenly credit to secret wars as all the comments are pointing out he's talking about Doomsday... WTF are YOU doing over there? lol
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/15/2026, 11:15 AM
@bobevanz - Wait, is Evens doing Cameo? Because if that’s the case, man has his star fallen (it was a genuine and sweet video, and he seemed to really give it his all, so credit there).
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/15/2026, 10:43 AM
Zendaya is a great actress and hot as [frick].
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/15/2026, 11:02 AM
@supermanrex - To each their own, I suppose.

I have never been impressed with her acting personally. She mostly just does deadpan in Spider-Man and Dune. I guess she was about average for a Disney Channel star back in the day, but all her recent work is very bland in my opinion.

And I certainly don't get why some people find her attractive, but there's no arguing taste. Some women find Adam Driver attractive and that will forever be an enigma to me.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/15/2026, 11:16 AM
@InfinitePunches - Agreed.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/15/2026, 10:44 AM
Why the [frick] are doing this shit.

For [frick]s Sake

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/15/2026, 11:03 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - User Comment Image

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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2026, 10:45 AM
I remember when everybody hated her so much, they're just jealous
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/15/2026, 10:45 AM
Just here for the 18 year old chuds who not only weren't alive for the '63 tv series, but also weren't alive for the '93 movie, to complain about a gender swap and claim they just want it to be true to the source, as if the Fugitive of all things is some sacred [frick]ing text lmao
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 10:50 AM
@SATW42 - I’m sure they’ll ignore the part where it says that Zendaya would be playing a new character and someone who is not gender swapped.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/15/2026, 10:55 AM
@SATW42 - The movie is great. No idea about the series
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/15/2026, 10:49 AM
Say what you want about the gender-switch, this will print money for WB. Whether you like Zendaya's acting or not, she is a proven box office draw.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/15/2026, 10:55 AM
@MarkCassidy - Far more than Sweeney that's for sure
Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/15/2026, 10:51 AM
Uh… yeah ok whatever I got nothing
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/15/2026, 10:51 AM
We asked Hollywood for a Woke fugitive and our prayers have been answered. I am jacked for this!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/15/2026, 10:56 AM
I really like Zendaya, but I can see why the fatigue is setting in. She's in so many projects every year.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/15/2026, 10:56 AM
This is why I block without hesitation.

I'm curious who 'David Keith' is. That's not a director I'm familiar with.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/15/2026, 11:05 AM
@JackDeth - The only David Keith I know is that actor from Batman '89, who does also direct. But I doubt it's him so there's a chance RPK got the name wrong.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/15/2026, 11:02 AM
I’ll pass on that one. But shoutout to Timothée Chalamet for winning his first NBA championship.
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/15/2026, 11:11 AM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 11:14 AM
Cool if true though never heard of any director named David Keith (maybe it’s David Leitch)…

Regardless I’m fine with a new take on The Fugitive since we have had a movie in the 90’s , 3 tv shows and various remakes in different languages so there’s precedent for it.

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Anyway if some of ya’ll don’t like this and consider the tv show or 90’s movie sacred then guess what , ya’ll can continue to go back & watch them since they will always be there!!.
DenvertheDino
DenvertheDino - 6/15/2026, 11:15 AM
If you're going to do a gender swap, make it make sense.
This is stupid.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/15/2026, 11:16 AM

She is the perfect icon for gen wuss. She is somewhat attractive. She's on okay actress. She has the body of a 14 year old boy.

In another 8-10 years, she'll be occasionally starring in junk projects and mostly forgotten.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/15/2026, 11:23 AM
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hainesy
hainesy - 6/15/2026, 11:32 AM
I would rather see her playing Gerard, the US Marshall chasing Kimble, then actually play Kimble. But was a huge fan of both the TV show and movie, so I don't mind a remake.

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