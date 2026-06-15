X-Men '97 Season 2: We Finally Know Who Is Playing Polaris Following Neve Campbell Rumors

X-Men '97 Season 2: We Finally Know Who Is Playing Polaris Following Neve Campbell Rumors

The actress playing Polaris in X-Men '97 Season 2 has been revealed, and it's not Scream star Neve Campbell. We also have an update on the show's longterm future on Disney+.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 15, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 2 will introduce several new mutants, including the X-Factor team. Magneto's daughter, Polaris, will be part of that, and it's previously been reported that Scream star Neve Campbell would lend her voice to the mutant.

She's denied those claims, and it's now being reported that Carolina Ravassa is playing Mistress of Magnetism. Outside of Colombia, she's best known for her voiceover work on TV and in video games, including Overwatch's Sombra and Valorant's Raze. She also portrayed Carolina Grant-Gomez in the Disney Channel's Hamster & Gretel

Polaris has a fascinating history on the page, and we wouldn't be at all surprised to see her jump ship from X-Factor to the X-Men. That doesn't necessarily have to happen in Season 2 either, especially as X-Men '97 is here for the long haul. 

ScreenRant recently spoke with Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum about the show's future. "It's true, we're well into development on season 4," he confirmed. "I've read scripts, I believe, for half the season. It's remarkably awesome, and I've seen [the] animatics. I think we've locked our animatics for season 3 entirely now, and I'm starting to see animation in the next couple weeks."

"I hope it runs at least 5 seasons, because that's as many seasons as the original series, so that would be really, that'd be really nice," Winderbaum continued before pivoting to whether X-Men '97 can coexist with Marvel Studios' live-action reboot.

"Yeah, I think the two things can definitely run simultaneously. Look how many Spider-Man things there are. There's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the Spider-Verse movies, the live-action movies, the preschool show," he explained. "X-Men could definitely do the same thing. I'm not sure it has a preschool show, but certainly X-Men '97 can run simultaneously with live-action."

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo previously implied that Marvel Studios was unhappy with or jealous of the response to the Marvel Animation series, particularly when there's so much pressure to get the team right. However, the two projects are so separate, it's hard to imagine one impacting the other (outside any expected corporate synergy).

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

As noted, X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on July 1.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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gambgel
gambgel - 6/15/2026, 10:12 AM
There you have it:

MyTimeToShineH is a f**** FRAUD.




but hey, keep posting his/her fake scoops and rumors over and over and over 365 days a year.
Polaris
Polaris - 6/15/2026, 10:14 AM
I'm not familiar with her work, hope she does well
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 6/15/2026, 10:22 AM
I knew it was going to be some random voice actress. It’s actually kind of weird to start adding known live action celebrities to this cast at this point. For one thing, What If…? has shown us that not everyone can do voice work no matter how well they can perform in live action. For another thing, this cast has always been voice actors. And for a third, Neve was “rumored” because she was in the news regarding her involvement in the Scream revival and because X-Men 97 was still fresh in the news cycle. It’s called SEO, not insider information.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/15/2026, 10:24 AM
@LenSpiderman - and it was Mytimetoshine who posted that Neve Campbell was signed.

now we just found it it was a lie.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/15/2026, 10:24 AM
@LenSpiderman - 100% correct - like most things it’s all for the clicks
Repian
Repian - 6/15/2026, 10:41 AM
The new Hellfire Club for season three with Cassandra Nova as the mysterious new White Queen and Emma Frost joining the X-Men.
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2026, 10:46 AM
It's funny how you failed to mention where that rumor came from.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/15/2026, 11:11 AM
@bobevanz - same thought I had.

how convenient.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/15/2026, 11:00 AM
So, here we have yet another rumor MyTimeToShineHello got wrong.

I hope you're keeping score, because they guess more than they don't.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 11:10 AM
BTW, Beau DeMayo confirmed he cast Neve Campbell as Polaris…

https://cosmicbook.news/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/beau-demayo-neve-campbell-x-men-97-polaris.avif

Granted , she could have been recast but if not then that dude is lying lol.

Regardless , good to see them having gotten a voice actress for the role so I hope Carolina does well as Polaris!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/15/2026, 11:24 AM
Ah ill instantly recognize Sombras voice. Sombra is one of my top overwatch characters

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