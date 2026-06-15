X-Men '97 Season 2: We Finally Know Who Is Playing Polaris Following Neve Campbell Rumors

X-Men '97 Season 2 will introduce several new mutants, including the X-Factor team. Magneto's daughter, Polaris, will be part of that, and it's previously been reported that Scream star Neve Campbell would lend her voice to the mutant.

She's denied those claims, and it's now being reported that Carolina Ravassa is playing Mistress of Magnetism. Outside of Colombia, she's best known for her voiceover work on TV and in video games, including Overwatch's Sombra and Valorant's Raze. She also portrayed Carolina Grant-Gomez in the Disney Channel's Hamster & Gretel.

Polaris has a fascinating history on the page, and we wouldn't be at all surprised to see her jump ship from X-Factor to the X-Men. That doesn't necessarily have to happen in Season 2 either, especially as X-Men '97 is here for the long haul.

ScreenRant recently spoke with Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum about the show's future. "It's true, we're well into development on season 4," he confirmed. "I've read scripts, I believe, for half the season. It's remarkably awesome, and I've seen [the] animatics. I think we've locked our animatics for season 3 entirely now, and I'm starting to see animation in the next couple weeks."

"I hope it runs at least 5 seasons, because that's as many seasons as the original series, so that would be really, that'd be really nice," Winderbaum continued before pivoting to whether X-Men '97 can coexist with Marvel Studios' live-action reboot.

"Yeah, I think the two things can definitely run simultaneously. Look how many Spider-Man things there are. There's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the Spider-Verse movies, the live-action movies, the preschool show," he explained. "X-Men could definitely do the same thing. I'm not sure it has a preschool show, but certainly X-Men '97 can run simultaneously with live-action."

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo previously implied that Marvel Studios was unhappy with or jealous of the response to the Marvel Animation series, particularly when there's so much pressure to get the team right. However, the two projects are so separate, it's hard to imagine one impacting the other (outside any expected corporate synergy).

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

As noted, X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on July 1.